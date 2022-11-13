AMPV Reversals

for both beginners and experienced traders. Due to the simplicity and convenience every user can give it a try and choose the pattern they search for.

Advantages:



Works on all pairs and timeframes

Doesn't redraw its results

Works well with any trend-based strategy

Is based on 3 most popular candlestick patterns: Engulfing, Doji and Hammers

is the perfect indicatorThe indicator analyzes the market structure and identifies the candlestick patterns in order to help traders to find the best entry points. Reccomended to use in couple with some trend indicators for best results.







