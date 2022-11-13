AMPV Reversals


AMPV Reversals is the perfect indicator for both beginners and experienced traders.  Due to the simplicity and convenience every user can give it a try and choose the pattern they search for.


The indicator analyzes the market structure and identifies the candlestick patterns in order to help traders to find the best entry points. Reccomended to use in couple with some trend indicators for best results.

      Advantages:

  • Works on all pairs and timeframes
  • Doesn't redraw its results
  • Works well with any trend-based strategy
  • Is based on 3 most popular candlestick patterns: Engulfing, Doji and Hammers




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