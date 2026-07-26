LQ Kill Zones

LQ Kill Zones

Simple. Clean. Reliable.


Trade the most active market sessions with clarity.

LQ Kill Zones is a lightweight MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically highlights the most important trading sessions directly on your chart.

Whether you trade Smart Money Concepts, ICT, Price Action, or your own strategy, knowing when the market is most active can help you better understand price behavior.

Features

✔ Automatic Kill Zone visualization

✔ Clean and lightweight design

✔ Easy-to-read session boxes

✔ Fully customizable colors

✔ Optimized for MetaTrader 5

✔ Suitable for all trading instruments

Why use LQ Kill Zones?

Trading sessions often bring increased volatility and liquidity. Instead of manually marking session times every day, LQ Kill Zones does it automatically, allowing you to focus on market analysis.

Simple.

Clean.

Reliable.

Works with:

• Forex

• Gold (XAUUSD)

• Bitcoin (BTCUSD)

• Indices

• Commodities

Looking for advanced liquidity analysis?

Discover LQ Atlas — a professional liquidity mapping tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to objectively map liquidity, identify liquidity clusters, and visualize market balance.

Map Liquidity. Find Advantage. Execute.


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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
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Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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LQ Atlas Professional Liquidity Mapping Tool for MetaTrader 5 LQ Atlas is a professional liquidity mapping tool designed for traders who analyze market structure, liquidity, and price action. Using proprietary price analysis, LQ Atlas identifies and visualizes potential liquidity areas directly on the chart, helping traders understand where liquidity is most likely concentrated. How LQ Atlas Works LQ Atlas maps liquidity by analyzing the concentration of liquidity-related market events in real t
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