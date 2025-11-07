Engulfing Fib Master

The most profitable Daily Bias Strategy [EBP- 88% Proven Win Rate]
Engulfing Fib Master is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect high-probability bullish & bearish engulfing patterns and
automatically plot Fibonacci retracement levels for precise trade setups. It includes a real-time statistics dashboard to track pattern success rates, helping traders improve their strategy.

🔹 Key Features:

 Accurate Engulfing Pattern Detection

  • Scans for bullish & bearish engulfing candles with customizable rules

  • Optional confirmation filters (require previous candle to be opposite trend)

 Automatic Fibonacci Levels

  • Draws clean, customizable Fibonacci retracements from engulfing patterns

  • Toggle key Fib levels (38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, etc.) for better price targets

 Performance Dashboard

  • Tracks win rates, hit ratios, and pattern frequency

  • Displays bullish vs. bearish engulfing success rates

 Customizable Alerts & Markers

  • Visual arrows for easy pattern spotting

  • Optional alerts for new engulfing signals

 Multi-Timeframe Support

  • Works on any timeframe (set your preferred chart & analysis period)

🔹 Why Traders Love It:

  •  Saves Time – No more manual scanning for engulfing patterns
  •  Improves Accuracy – Combines price action + Fibonacci levels for high-probability setups
  •  Data-Driven Trading – Dashboard helps refine strategies based on historical performance

🔹 Who Is This For?
  • Price action traders who use engulfing patterns
  • Fibonacci traders looking for automatic Fib plotting
  • Swing & day traders who want statistical edge

📊 Try Engulfing Fib Master Today & Trade Smarter!

    ==========================================================================

    ⚠️ *This tool is provided 'as-is.' The developer disclaims all liability for losses or damages resulting from its use.
          Trade at your own discretion.    *

    ==========================================================================

