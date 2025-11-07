🔥 70% OFF SALE! 🔥

Now only $39 (originally $99)

The most profitable Daily Bias Strategy [EBP- 88% Proven Win Rate]

https://youtu.be/XiU9JHUM5NE?si=TRJzXKjfVNO4tdsh&t=422 Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :)

Engulfing Fib Master is a powerful MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to detect high-probability bullish & bearish engulfing patterns and

automatically plot Fibonacci retracement levels for precise trade setups. It includes a real-time statistics dashboard to track pattern success rates, helping traders improve their strategy.

After buying this let me know and I will tell you how to get a gift for free, worth 99$.





🔹 Key Features:

✅ Accurate Engulfing Pattern Detection

Scans for bullish & bearish engulfing candles with customizable rules

Optional confirmation filters (require previous candle to be opposite trend)

✅ Automatic Fibonacci Levels

Draws clean, customizable Fibonacci retracements from engulfing patterns

Toggle key Fib levels (38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, etc.) for better price targets

✅ Performance Dashboard

Tracks win rates, hit ratios, and pattern frequency

Displays bullish vs. bearish engulfing success rates

✅ Customizable Alerts & Markers

Visual arrows for easy pattern spotting

Optional alerts for new engulfing signals

✅ Multi-Timeframe Support

Works on any timeframe (set your preferred chart & analysis period)





🔹 Why Traders Love It:

Saves Time – No more manual scanning for engulfing patterns

– No more manual scanning for engulfing patterns Improves Accuracy – Combines price action + Fibonacci levels for high-probability setups

– Combines for high-probability setups Data-Driven Trading – Dashboard helps refine strategies based on historical performance





🔹 Who Is This For?

Price action traders who use engulfing patterns



Fibonacci traders looking for automatic Fib plotting



Swing & day traders who want statistical edge





📊 Try Engulfing Fib Master Today & Trade Smarter!

========================================================================== ⚠️ * This tool is provided 'as-is.' The developer disclaims all liability for losses or damages resulting from its use.

Trade at your own discretion. *

==========================================================================

