HorusSignals Indicator

HorusSignals Indicator is a multi-layer visual market analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. It organizes trend, momentum, volatility, market structure and tick-volume context in one chart workspace.

MAIN FEATURES

- Analytical BUY, SELL and optional EXIT markers
- HAMA smoothed candle overlay
- Adaptive volatility bands and regression channel
- Adaptive MAX BUY and MAX SELL areas
- Main-trend and sub-trend consensus lines
- Confirmed Top/Bottom swing markers
- Market Structure Break and bullish/bearish Order Block zones
- Multi-timeframe Fair Value Gaps
- Tick Volume Profile with Point of Control
- Stochastic K/D, adaptive K/D, RSI 7/14 and normalized Adaptive PPO
- Multi-row dashboard for action, score, setup, required confirmation, trend, structure and volatility context
- Automatic chart-timeframe adaptation
- Configurable history depth, display layers and colors

HOW TO USE

First identify the main and sub trend. Next, locate price relative to MAX zones, volatility bands, the regression basis, FVGs, Order Blocks and POC. Confirm the idea with K/D direction, RSI fast/slow relationship and PPO position around its neutral 50 line. Finally, use the dashboard as a checklist for agreement or conflict.

The indicator does not execute, modify or close trades. It does not provide broker-side stop-loss or take-profit management. Signals are confirmation-based analytical marks and may appear after the relevant bar has closed.

The product is delivered as one EX5 file with its required visual resources embedded. 

Broker feeds, spreads, sessions and tick volume differ, so zones and values can vary between terminals. Historical results do not guarantee future performance. Test the indicator on a demo account and apply independent risk management.
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Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Universal MTF alerter shows on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the chosen indicator. 9 indicators mode (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Each can be applied multiple times on the same chart with different settings. Very easy to interpret. Confirm your BUY entries when most of the timeframes are showing green color. And confirm your SELL entries when most of the timeframes are showing red color. 2 Alert Options : input to s
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 21 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 21 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicators
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