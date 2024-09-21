Wilders Moving Average

Wilder's Moving Average (Wilder's MA) is a smoothing technique developed by J. Welles Wilder, designed to reduce the impact of short-term price fluctuations and highlight longer-term trends. Unlike the standard Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Wilder's MA uses a unique smoothing factor, which gives it a slower and more stable response to changes in price.

The calculation method emphasizes a more gradual adaptation to market changes, making it particularly useful in volatile markets. It helps traders to better identify the underlying trend by filtering out the noise caused by sudden price movements.

Key Features:

  • Smoothing Effect: Wilder’s MA provides a slower, more gradual response to price changes, making it ideal for identifying long-term trends.
  • Trend Identification: It helps traders to distinguish between short-term volatility and the real direction of the market over time.
  • Widely Used: It is often employed in various technical indicators, such as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Average True Range (ATR), also created by Wilder.

Traders who prefer a smoother trend-following approach often favor Wilder's MA for its ability to reduce short-term market noise and focus on broader market movements.


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FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
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Trade Managment
Marco Antonio Cruz Dawkins
Utilities
Trade management is a system that helps you manage your operations, that is, you perform the analysis, and we manage the operations as follows: Automatic Stop Loss once the trade is opened is a short or long with a maximum risk of 1% of the account.  Trailing Stop as the price moves in your favor.  Risk management is handled in a 2:1 , once the operation reaches a 1:1 move Stop Loss to break even .  Once the trade reaches a 2:1 closes half the lot, securing the profit and allowing the operation
Wilders MACD
Marco Antonio Cruz Dawkins
Indicators
Wilder's MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) is a variation of the traditional MACD indicator, incorporating Wilder's smoothing technique for more accurate trend signals. The indicator consists of three main components: MACD Line : This is the difference between two Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) — a "Fast" EMA and a "Slow" EMA. The default periods are typically 12 for the Fast EMA and 26 for the Slow EMA. Signal Line : A smoothed version of the MACD Line using Wilder's Moving Avera
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