EPoCreW Super ORB H4 Full Version

Welcome to the EPo-CreW Forex Super ORB-H4 Indicator! This guide will teach you how to use this powerful tool to identify high-probability trading opportunities based on the market's first 4-hour opening range. Whether you're a beginner or experienced trader, this system will help you trade with more confidence and consistency.

Trade: All Currencies, GOLD & BTCUSD

TRADING STRATEGIES: NB: Make Sure you switch to M5 TIME-FRAME, It is the best time-frame to use the Indicator.

STRATEGY 1: BREAKOUT & RETRACEMENT (Primary)

SELL Setup:

1. Price breaks ABOVE the blue line (High Breakout) 2. Gold BREAKOUT arrow appears

3. Wait for price to CLOSE back BELOW blue line 4. Red SELL arrow appears (retracement entry)

5. Enter SELL at indicated entry price 6. SL at red dot (above range high)

7. TP at blue dots (TP1, TP2, TP3)

BUY Setup:

1. Price breaks BELOW the red line (Low Breakout) 2. Gold BREAKOUT arrow appears

3. Wait for price to CLOSE back ABOVE red line 4. Green BUY arrow appears (retracement entry)

5. Enter BUY at indicated entry price 6. SL at red dot (below range low) 7. TP at blue dots (TP1, TP2, TP3)

Key Rules:

· Wait for CLOSED candle confirmation · Only trade in direction of breakout · Use provided SL/TP levels

STRATEGY 2: RANGE TRADING (Secondary)

Activation: Set Enable Intra-Range Trading = true

BUY at Range Low:

1. Price approaches red line (daily low) 2. Bullish pin bar/pattern forms

3. Green BUY_RANGE arrow appears 4. Enter BUY at entry price 5. SL below red dot

6. TP at blue dots

SELL at Range High:

1. Price approaches blue line (daily high) 2. Bearish pin bar/pattern forms 3. Red SELL_RANGE arrow appears 4. Enter SELL at entry price 5. SL above red dot 6. TP at blue dots

Key Rules:

· Only trade near range boundaries · Maximum 2 intra-range trades per day

· Must have clear rejection pattern · Stop if breakout occurs

STRATEGY 3: PATTERN REJECTION

Pattern Types Recognized:

· Pin Bars · Engulfing Patterns · Doji · Inside Bars

Trading Rules:

1. Pattern must form AT range boundary 2. REJECTION arrow appears (purple/magenta)

3. Trade in OPPOSITE direction of rejection 4. Use provided SL/TP levels 5. Respect signal spacing rules

SETTINGS: All the settings are self explanatory when you open attach the Indicator or open it up.

1. Show Signals from earlier in the day: Show all signals that the indicator identified during the the day. These are clearly visible by arrows, dots, circles,etc.

2. There are three TP modes to use, choose which ever you are comfortable with. Single TP with RR (RR = Rate of Return relative to SL), Three TPs with RR and TP on Daily High/Low.

3. R:R ratio for TP1/2/3 (Multi TP Mode): This works in conjunction with the above TP options.

4. Trailing and Breakeven settings: The indicator will assist you to set up your BE and and when to start trailing. The Indicator does this by monitoring trades opened on the platform for the pairs it is attached to.

5. News Filter: Indicator stops providing signals 30 minutes before and 15 minutes after high impact news.

6. Dashboard settings: The dashboard provides all the information needed, Dashboard can be turned on/off. Also, you can switch to a compact dashboard mode. In compact dashboard mode, one can choose what to see and what not too.

7. Correlation option: If Enabled, Indicator will warn you when the signal sent is of an already opened correlated pair or not. This is good for hedging and assist in good money/trade management.

8. Negative balance protection: If there account is negative but there is a signal, Indicator will warn you of this.

9. Range trading: Enable if you want to trade ORB signals inside the range.

10. Notification: Various notification settings are available.

Remember: The goal is not to be right on every trade, but to be profitable over many trades. Let the EPo-CreW Forex Super ORB-H4 guide you, but always use your own judgment.