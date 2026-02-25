EPo CreW Smart News Trader Full

📰 EPo-Crew SMART NEWS TRADER

Automated News Trading Based on Economic Calendar Analysis

 

🔥 OVERVIEW

EPo-Crew SMART NEWS TRADER is a professional automated trading system that analyzes economic calendar events and makes intelligent trading decisions based on forecast vs previous data, central bank targets, and weighted sub-component analysis. Perfect for traders who want to capitalize on market volatility during high-impact news releases. 

 

KEY FEATURES

 

🎯 Smart Event Analysis

· Automatically fetches economic calendar from your broker

· Analyzes high and medium impact events

· Weighted sub-component analysis (CPI, NFP, GDP, PMI, etc.)

· Advanced CPI mode with central bank target context

· Speech event detection (automatically skips non-tradeable events)

 

📊 Intelligent Decision Making

· Hawkish/Dovish bias calculation for each event

· Weighted scoring system for multi-component events

· Country-specific rules for different economies

· Tie-breaker logic for neutral events

· Manual override option for custom directions

 

💼 Advanced Risk Management

· Risk-based position sizing (% of account)

· Fixed lot size option

· Maximum risk limit protection

· Multiple position management per event

· Break-even activation

· Trailing stop with adjustable levels

 

🔄 Comprehensive Pair Selection

· Smart pair selection prioritizes major pairs

· High-volatility cross pairs included

· Configurable maximum additional pairs

· Comprehensive exposure mode (trades both direct and inverse pairs)

· Hedging allowed option

 

📈 Actual Results Trading

· Monitors actual released data

· Compares actual vs forecast bias

· Automatic position management based on results

· Partial or full closure options

· Add to winning positions option

 

🖥️ User-Friendly Interface

· Live countdown timers for upcoming events

· Main economic calendar display

· Clear Buy/Sell decisions with reasoning

· Configurable display timing

· One-click close buttons (all, profit, loss)

· Real-time trading settings display

 

🔔 Notifications

· Push notifications for trading decisions

· Alerts for position management

· Expiry warnings (for trial version)

 

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS

Enable Trading: Master switch for automated trading

Enable Medium Impact Trades: medium impact events if set to true

Risk Management

Enable Risk Management: Use percentage risk or fixed lots

Risk Percent: Percent of account to risk per trade

Max Risk Percent: Total Account Safety cap on risk

Fixed Lot Size: Fixed lot size (if risk management off)

Stop Loss Points: Stop loss in points

Take Profit Points: Take profit in points

Position Management

Enable BE: Break-even activation true/false

BE Points: Points to start moving to BE when profit

Enable Trailing: Trailing stop true/false

Trail Start Points: Profit level to start trailing

Trail Points: Trailing distance from current price. Try not too be tight

Max Positions: Maximum positions to open per event

Pair Selection

Max Additional Pairs: Maximum cross pairs to trade

Enable Comprehensive Exposure: Trade both direct and inverse (example: trade inverse AUDUSD and direct USDJPY)

Advanced Features

CPI Mode: Basic mode or Advanced with central bank context

Enable Actual Results Trading: Reacts to actual news released data and places orders based on the results of the event.

Enable Manual Override: Forces buy/sell direction if user believes the EA may be wrong.You can input your parameters from a different calendar like Forex factory and bypass the MQL5 economic news calendar. 

Enable Close Buttons chart control close buttons

 

📊 SUPPORTED EVENTS

 

High Impact Events

· Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)

· CPI (Consumer Price Index) - All major countries

· PPI, PCE, GDP

· Interest Rate Decisions

· Retail Sales

· Unemployment Rate

· PMI (Manufacturing & Services)

· FOMC, ECB, BOE, BOJ, RBA, BOC, RBNZ statements

· And many more...

 

Country Support

🇺🇸 US | 🇪🇺 EU | 🇬🇧 GB | 🇯🇵 JP | 🇦🇺 AU | 🇨🇦 CA | 🇨🇭 CH | 🇳🇿 NZ

 

💡 HOW IT WORKS

1. EA automatically loads economic calendar from your broker

2. Analyzes each event with weighted sub-components

3. Determines Hawkish (BUY) or Dovish (SELL) bias for each sub-event

4. Shows clear trading decision on chart (BUY or SELL)

5. Places orders X seconds before event. Preferably set this to 60 seconds.

6. Manages trades with BE, trailing, and actual results

 

🔧 REQUIREMENTS

· Platform: MetaTrader 5

· Time frame: M1/M5 (M1 preferred)

· Account: Any broker with economic calendar support

· Minimum Deposit: $20 (for 0.01 lots). Apply proper risk management. Contact supplier for proper lot size selection. https://t.me/Fundamental_fx

· Recommended Pairs: All major and cross pairs

 

📥 TRIAL VERSION

A fully functional 30-day trial is available! The trial version:

⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading forex with news events involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo account first. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

📞 SUPPORT

· Telegram: https://t.me/Fundamental_fx

 

🏷️ TAGS

#NewsTrading #ForexEA #NFP #CPI #AutomatedTrading #MT5 #EconomicCalendar #Hawkish #Dovish #ForexRobot #DayTrading #Scalping

· Manual override option

· Break-even and trailing stop

 

This product meets MQL5 Market quality standards:

· No external dependencies

· No DLL calls

· No hardcoded restrictions

· Proper error handling

· Clean chart management

 


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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4 (20)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
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Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
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4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
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4.33 (112)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
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5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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