📰 EPo-Crew SMART NEWS TRADER

Automated News Trading Based on Economic Calendar Analysis

Get the full version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132194?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

🔥 OVERVIEW

EPo-Crew SMART NEWS TRADER is a professional automated trading system that analyzes economic calendar events and makes intelligent trading decisions based on forecast vs previous data, central bank targets, and weighted sub-component analysis. Perfect for traders who want to capitalize on market volatility during high-impact news releases.





⚡ KEY FEATURES

🎯 Smart Event Analysis

· Automatically fetches economic calendar from your broker

· Analyzes high and medium impact events

· Weighted sub-component analysis (CPI, NFP, GDP, PMI, etc.)

· Advanced CPI mode with central bank target context

· Speech event detection (automatically skips non-tradeable events)

📊 Intelligent Decision Making

· Hawkish/Dovish bias calculation for each event

· Weighted scoring system for multi-component events

· Country-specific rules for different economies

· Tie-breaker logic for neutral events

· Manual override option for custom directions

💼 Advanced Risk Management

· Risk-based position sizing (% of account)

· Fixed lot size option

· Maximum risk limit protection

· Multiple position management per event

· Break-even activation

· Trailing stop with adjustable levels

🔄 Comprehensive Pair Selection

· Smart pair selection prioritizes major pairs

· High-volatility cross pairs included

· Configurable maximum additional pairs

· Comprehensive exposure mode (trades both direct and inverse pairs)

· Hedging allowed option

📈 Actual Results Trading

· Monitors actual released data

· Compares actual vs forecast bias

· Automatic position management based on results

· Partial or full closure options

· Add to winning positions option

🖥️ User-Friendly Interface

· Live countdown timers for upcoming events

· Main economic calendar display

· Clear Buy/Sell decisions with reasoning

· Configurable display timing

· One-click close buttons (all, profit, loss)

· Real-time trading settings display

🔔 Notifications

· Push notifications for trading decisions

· Alerts for position management

· Expiry warnings (for trial version)

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS

Enable Trading: Master switch for automated trading

Enable Medium Impact Trades: medium impact events if set to true

Risk Management

Enable Risk Management: Use percentage risk or fixed lots

Risk Percent: Percent of account to risk per trade

Max Risk Percent: Total Account Safety cap on risk

Fixed Lot Size: Fixed lot size (if risk management off)

Stop Loss Points: Stop loss in points

Take Profit Points: Take profit in points

Position Management

Enable BE: Break-even activation true/false

BE Points: Points to start moving to BE when profit

Enable Trailing: Trailing stop true/false

Trail Start Points: Profit level to start trailing

Trail Points: Trailing distance from current price. Try not too be tight

Max Positions: Maximum positions to open per event

Pair Selection

Max Additional Pairs: Maximum cross pairs to trade

Enable Comprehensive Exposure: Trade both direct and inverse (example: trade inverse AUDUSD and direct USDJPY)

Advanced Features

CPI Mode: Basic mode or Advanced with central bank context

Enable Actual Results Trading : Reacts to actual news released data and places orders based on the results of the event.

Enable Manual Override: Forces buy/sell direction if user believes the EA may be wrong.You can input your parameters from a different calendar like Forex factory and bypass the MQL5 economic news calendar.

Enable Close Buttons chart control close buttons

📊 SUPPORTED EVENTS

High Impact Events

· Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)

· CPI (Consumer Price Index) - All major countries

· PPI, PCE, GDP

· Interest Rate Decisions

· Retail Sales

· Unemployment Rate

· PMI (Manufacturing & Services)

· FOMC, ECB, BOE, BOJ, RBA, BOC, RBNZ statements

· And many more...

Country Support

🇺🇸 US | 🇪🇺 EU | 🇬🇧 GB | 🇯🇵 JP | 🇦🇺 AU | 🇨🇦 CA | 🇨🇭 CH | 🇳🇿 NZ

💡 HOW IT WORKS

1. EA automatically loads economic calendar from your broker

2. Analyzes each event with weighted sub-components

3. Determines Hawkish (BUY) or Dovish (SELL) bias for each sub-event

4. Shows clear trading decision on chart (BUY or SELL)

5. Places orders X seconds before event. Preferably set this to 60 seconds.

6. Manages trades with BE, trailing, and actual results

🔧 REQUIREMENTS

· Platform: MetaTrader 5

· Time frame: M1/M5 (M1 preferred)

· Account: Any broker with economic calendar support

· Minimum Deposit: $20 (for 0.01 lots). Apply proper risk management. Contact supplier for proper lot size selection. https://t.me/Fundamental_fx

· Recommended Pairs: All major and cross pairs

📥 TRIAL VERSION

A fully functional 30-day trial is available! The trial version:

⚠️ RISK DISCLAIMER

Trading forex with news events involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo account first. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

📞 SUPPORT

· Telegram: https://t.me/Fundamental_fx

🏷️ TAGS

#NewsTrading #ForexEA #NFP #CPI #AutomatedTrading #MT5 #EconomicCalendar #Hawkish #Dovish #ForexRobot #DayTrading #Scalping

· Manual override option

· Break-even and trailing stop

This product meets MQL5 Market quality standards:

· ✅ No external dependencies

· ✅ No DLL calls

· ✅ No hardcoded restrictions

· ✅ Proper error handling

· ✅ Clean chart management