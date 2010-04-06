Anti Scalping Trader mk
- Experts
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 26.12
- Activations: 10
"ANTI SCALPING TRADER EA" - is an advanced automatic trading system based on the latest price action research!
This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 14 Set_files available! D1 timeframe!
Download EA Set_files for testing and trading:
Trading idea is based on totally new Price Action pattern which I found by myself!
"ANTI SCALPING TRADER" is very good investment - it will work years and years for you, because all Set_files have positive mathematical expectancy!
EA Features:
- EA can run on 14 pairs simultaneously.
- Each trade is hunting for decent good profit - this is not scalping approach at all.
- System is not wasting money for commissions as many scalpers.
- No tight spread requirements - EA can be used on any account.
- System is NOT using any dangerous grid methods.
- EA has built-in compound interest money management by default.
- Every trade has SL and TP which are not visible for broker.
- SL and TP are dynamic - they can adapt to market volatility by default.
- Compensation mode is available in EA settings.
- Trading pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, NZDCAD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, EURGBP, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, CADCHF, AUDCHF, EURAUD, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, EURJPY.
- Timeframe: only D1.
- Operating time: EA is looking for entry opportunities at the end of Day candle. If system did not set orders after day candle is formed - it means there were no entry signals available on chart.
How to install the trading system:
-Open 14 following charts:
XAUUSD, EURUSD, NZDCAD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, EURGBP, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, CADCHF, AUDCHF, EURAUD, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, EURJPY.
-Select D1 timeframe on each chart.
-Attach Expert Adviser to each chart.
-Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA on each chart.
-Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4 and leave PC run 24/7 (OR just use VPS instead of PC).
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.