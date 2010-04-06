Anti Scalping Trader mk

"ANTI SCALPING TRADER EA" - is an advanced automatic trading system based on the latest price action research!





This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 14 Set_files available! D1 timeframe!





Trading idea is based on totally new Price Action pattern which I found by myself!





"ANTI SCALPING TRADER" is very good investment - it will work years and years for you, because all Set_files have positive mathematical expectancy!





EA Features:

- EA can run on 14 pairs simultaneously.

- Each trade is hunting for decent good profit - this is not scalping approach at all.

- System is not wasting money for commissions as many scalpers.

- No tight spread requirements - EA can be used on any account.

- System is NOT using any dangerous grid methods.

- EA has built-in compound interest money management by default.

- Every trade has SL and TP which are not visible for broker.

- SL and TP are dynamic - they can adapt to market volatility by default.

- Compensation mode is available in EA settings.

- Trading pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, NZDCAD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, EURGBP, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, CADCHF, AUDCHF, EURAUD, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, EURJPY.

- Timeframe: only D1.

- Operating time: EA is looking for entry opportunities at the end of Day candle. If system did not set orders after day candle is formed - it means there were no entry signals available on chart.





How to install the trading system:

-Open 14 following charts:

XAUUSD, EURUSD, NZDCAD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, EURGBP, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, CADCHF, AUDCHF, EURAUD, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, EURJPY.

-Select D1 timeframe on each chart.

-Attach Expert Adviser to each chart.

-Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA on each chart.

-Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4 and leave PC run 24/7 (OR just use VPS instead of PC).





It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.