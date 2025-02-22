Prime Gold DCA Algo
- Experts
- Nguyen Khac Diep
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Coded by Prime Capital Vietnam
Best with XAUUSD - please note that DCA is a high risk strategy
Find your best setting with the backtest before trade with a real account please!
With default setting:
- Deposit: 10k
- Lot trade from 0.01
- DCA pip: 1000 (more 5 price will open a new trade)
- Trailing Start: 2
- Trailing stop: 1
- Fast-Slow-Signal: 24-52-18
Note:
- Best with spread max < 25
- Time frame: M1
- Important: Contact Us before buy
Support: Whatsapp +84879118113
Email: admin@primecapitalvn. com