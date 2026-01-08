RRR with Last Order for MT5

Risk-Reward Ratio with Last Order Indicator for MetaTrader 5

The Risk-Reward Ratio with Last Order (RRO) Indicator is a practical trading utility developed for users of the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator enables traders to accurately evaluate the risk-to-reward ratio of their most recent trade by measuring the distance between the entry price, stop loss, and take profit levels.

Once calculated, the risk-reward ratio is clearly displayed in the upper-left corner of the chart, allowing traders to quickly assess trade viability without manual calculations.

RRO Indicator Overview

Feature Description Category Capital Management, Trading Tool, Risk Management Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Entry & Exit Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Compatible with all trading strategies Markets Forex, Commodities, Indices

Buy Trade Example

On a 1-minute chart of the NZD/CHF currency pair, a buy order is executed at 0.52076, with a stop loss at 0.52036 and a take profit at 0.52167. The Risk-Reward Ratio with Last Order Indicator instantly calculates and displays a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.28 in the top-left corner of the chart, helping traders evaluate the trade’s potential before price movement develops.

Sell Trade Example

On the 5-minute Bitcoin chart, a sell position is opened at 54,885.33, with a stop loss at 54,988.59 and a take profit at 54,663.32. The RRO Indicator analyzes these levels and displays a risk-reward ratio of 1:2.15, enabling traders to immediately assess the trade’s expected performance.

Indicator Customization Settings

Display Settings

Theme Selection : Adjust the overall visual style of the indicator

Order Display Settings : Configure how trade data is shown

Trade Filtering Options

Magic Number Filter : Enable or disable filtering based on a unique trade identifier

Magic Number Value : Apply calculations only to trades with a specific magic number

Comment Filter : Activate or deactivate trade comment filtering

Comment Value : Include only trades containing a defined comment

Box Settings

Box Position : Choose where the information panel appears on the chart

X / Y Coordinates : Fine-tune the exact position in pixels

Box Dimensions : Adjust width and height

Font Customization : Modify font type, size, and text color

Background & Border Colors : Customize the appearance of the display panel

Box Layering : Place the box in the foreground or background of the chart

Conclusion



The Risk-Reward Ratio with Last Order (RRO) Indicator for MT5 is a reliable tool for traders aiming to strengthen their risk management approach. With real-time calculations and extensive visual customization—including Light and Dark themes—this indicator delivers both precision and usability.

By incorporating the RRO Indicator into their trading routine, traders can make more informed decisions, improve trade evaluation, and maintain consistent risk-to-reward discipline.