RRR with Last Order for MT5

Risk-Reward Ratio with Last Order Indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Risk-Reward Ratio with Last Order (RRO) Indicator is a practical trading utility developed for users of the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator enables traders to accurately evaluate the risk-to-reward ratio of their most recent trade by measuring the distance between the entry price, stop loss, and take profit levels.
Once calculated, the risk-reward ratio is clearly displayed in the upper-left corner of the chart, allowing traders to quickly assess trade viability without manual calculations.
RRO Indicator Overview
Feature
Description
Category
Capital Management, Trading Tool, Risk Management
Platform
MetaTrader 5
Skill Level
Beginner
Indicator Type
Entry & Exit
Timeframe
Multi-timeframe
Trading Style
Compatible with all trading strategies
Markets
Forex, Commodities, Indices
Buy Trade Example
On a 1-minute chart of the NZD/CHF currency pair, a buy order is executed at 0.52076, with a stop loss at 0.52036 and a take profit at 0.52167. The Risk-Reward Ratio with Last Order Indicator instantly calculates and displays a risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2.28 in the top-left corner of the chart, helping traders evaluate the trade’s potential before price movement develops.
Sell Trade Example
On the 5-minute Bitcoin chart, a sell position is opened at 54,885.33, with a stop loss at 54,988.59 and a take profit at 54,663.32. The RRO Indicator analyzes these levels and displays a risk-reward ratio of 1:2.15, enabling traders to immediately assess the trade’s expected performance.
Indicator Customization Settings
Display Settings
- Theme Selection: Adjust the overall visual style of the indicator
- Order Display Settings: Configure how trade data is shown
Trade Filtering Options
- Magic Number Filter: Enable or disable filtering based on a unique trade identifier
- Magic Number Value: Apply calculations only to trades with a specific magic number
- Comment Filter: Activate or deactivate trade comment filtering
- Comment Value: Include only trades containing a defined comment
Box Settings
- Box Position: Choose where the information panel appears on the chart
- X / Y Coordinates: Fine-tune the exact position in pixels
- Box Dimensions: Adjust width and height
- Font Customization: Modify font type, size, and text color
- Background & Border Colors: Customize the appearance of the display panel
- Box Layering: Place the box in the foreground or background of the chart
Conclusion
The Risk-Reward Ratio with Last Order (RRO) Indicator for MT5 is a reliable tool for traders aiming to strengthen their risk management approach. With real-time calculations and extensive visual customization—including Light and Dark themes—this indicator delivers both precision and usability.
By incorporating the RRO Indicator into their trading routine, traders can make more informed decisions, improve trade evaluation, and maintain consistent risk-to-reward discipline.