ForexSession

Forex market time indicators, including Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York 4 market times Considering server daylight saving time switching and daylight saving time switching in each market
- input ENUM_DST_ZONE InpServerDSTChangeRule = DST_ZONE_US; // Server-side daylight saving time switching rules According to New York or Europe
- input int InpBackDays = 100; // maximum draw days, for performance reasons
- input bool InpShowTextLabel = true; // display text label which market, current volatility
- input color InpTextColor = clrWhite; // label text color
- input int InpTextFontSize = 8; // Label text size
- input bool InpFillBack = false; // Whether the box background color is filled
- input bool InpShowStat = false; // display time fluctuation statistics of each market
- input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpLineStyle = STYLE_DOT; // box line style
- input bool InpShowWeekday = true; // market day is the day of the week
- input bool InpShowSydneySession = true; // Show Sydney market time
- input bool InpShowTokyoSession = true; // Show Tokyo market time
- input bool InpShowLondonSession = true; // display London market time
- input bool InpShowNewyorkSesion = true; // display New York market time
- input int InpSydneyOpen = 8; // Sydney market local start time
- input int InpSydneyClose = 16; // Sydney market local end time
- input int InpTokyoOpen = 9; // Tokyo market local start time
- input int InpTokyoClose = 18; // Tokyo market local end time
- input int InpLondonOpen = 8; // London market local start time
- input int InpLondonClose = 16; // London market local end time
- input int InpNewyorkOpen = 8; // New York market local start time
- input int InpNewyorkClose = 17; // New York market local end time
- input string InpMagicStr = "forex_session"; // Draw object prefix