Night Walker EA

Night Walker EA is a professional night-scalping trading system designed to exploit the unique price behavior during the transition from the US session close to the Asian session open — a period when the market typically enters a structured, low-noise channel.

This period, when institutional liquidity fades and the Asian session begins to provide fresh flow, creates a low-volatility, range-driven market where spreads stabilize on raw accounts and price action becomes highly technical — one of the cleanest and most efficient environments for controlled scalping.

Trading Pairs

The system is designed and optimized for the following instruments (Download Set-files for Night Walker EA you can here >>):

AUDCAD, EURAUD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY

These pairs provide the best combination of liquidity, spread stability, and predictable night-session behavior.

Trading Logic

Night Walker EA is built around channel-based mean-reversion trading.

The system identifies stable price channels using Bollinger Bands and executes trades when price reaches statistically extreme zones inside the channel. Entries are confirmed by CCI and RSI, which measure short-term exhaustion and momentum shift, allowing the EA to enter trades at high-probability turning points inside the range.

To ensure that trades are taken only in proper market conditions, ADX is used as a regime filter.
It blocks trading when:

  • volatility is too low and price becomes noisy and unpredictable

  • volatility is too high and price is entering a breakout or impulsive phase

This allows Night Walker EA to operate only when the market is in a clean, tradable range.

Risk Management & Trade Handling

The system uses a dynamic Stop Loss based on the Bollinger channel width, automatically adapting to current volatility. Take Profit targets are kept short and precise, allowing the system to capture frequent small moves with a high win rate.

There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging, and no risky position stacking. Each trade is independent and strictly controlled.

This makes Night Walker EA suitable for long-term live trading, even on small accounts.

Broker & Account Requirements

For best performance it is strongly recommended to use:

  • Raw / Zero Spread accounts
  • Minimum recommended balance: $50

Night Walker EA is a precision night-scalping system built for traders who want stable, controlled performance in one of the most technically tradable sessions of the forex market — without gambling techniques and without hidden risk.


