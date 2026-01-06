Night Walker EA

Night Walker EA is a professional night-scalping trading system designed to exploit the unique price behavior during the transition from the US session close to the Asian session open — a period when the market typically enters a structured, low-noise channel.

This period, when institutional liquidity fades and the Asian session begins to provide fresh flow, creates a low-volatility, range-driven market where spreads stabilize on raw accounts and price action becomes highly technical — one of the cleanest and most efficient environments for controlled scalping.

Trading Pairs

The system is designed and optimized for the following instruments (Download Set-files for Night Walker EA you can here >>):

AUDCAD, EURAUD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY

These pairs provide the best combination of liquidity, spread stability, and predictable night-session behavior.

Trading Logic

Night Walker EA is built around channel-based mean-reversion trading.

The system identifies stable price channels using Bollinger Bands and executes trades when price reaches statistically extreme zones inside the channel. Entries are confirmed by CCI and RSI, which measure short-term exhaustion and momentum shift, allowing the EA to enter trades at high-probability turning points inside the range.

To ensure that trades are taken only in proper market conditions, ADX is used as a regime filter.
It blocks trading when:

  • volatility is too low and price becomes noisy and unpredictable

  • volatility is too high and price is entering a breakout or impulsive phase

This allows Night Walker EA to operate only when the market is in a clean, tradable range.

Risk Management & Trade Handling

The system uses a dynamic Stop Loss based on the Bollinger channel width, automatically adapting to current volatility. Take Profit targets are kept short and precise, allowing the system to capture frequent small moves with a high win rate.

There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging, and no risky position stacking. Each trade is independent and strictly controlled.

This makes Night Walker EA suitable for long-term live trading, even on small accounts.

Broker & Account Requirements

For best performance it is strongly recommended to use:

  • Raw / Zero Spread accounts
  • Minimum recommended balance: $50

Night Walker EA is a precision night-scalping system built for traders who want stable, controlled performance in one of the most technically tradable sessions of the forex market — without gambling techniques and without hidden risk.


제작자의 제품 더 보기
Strategy B
Ivan Pochta
5 (2)
Experts
Strategy B is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The EA is based on a classical Price Action - Momentum trading. Only clean market structure, impulse detection, and strict risk-management. The EA does not rely on indicator stacking, eliminating the risk of overfitting. It uses only two technical tools: ADX to detect range vs trend and confirm impulse strength and Bollinger Bands for a dynamic Trailing Stop. The entry signal itself is purely Price Act
Gold Action EAI
Ivan Pochta
Experts
Gold Action EAI is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M5, M15, H1 timeframes. The Expert Advisor is based on classic Price Action Momentum logic, without indicator overload and without attempting to predict the market using “black box” models. Decisions are made exclusively from price behavior: momentum, range breakout, and confirmation of trend initiation. Fully automated operation on M5, M15 and H1 You do not need to configure anything. Simp
Aureon EA
Ivan Pochta
Experts
Aureon EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for professional and high-precision trading. The core of the strategy is based on divergence analysis, one of the most accurate and reliable tools in technical analysis.The EA identifies divergences using the following indicators: RSI, Stochastic, CCI, MACD, RVI. Based on a combination of detected signals, the system decides whether to open a position. Additional filters include RSI, Bollinger Bands, and ATR for improved accuracy and market
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (12)
Experts
Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro Live signal (Admiral Markets, Risk x2) :  https://www.
Stock Eagle EA MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (1)
Experts
Stock Eagle EA – an automated trading advisor designed for the U.S. stock market. Based on a proprietary trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open long positions only . It aims to identify market drawdowns by trading waves and monitors multiple timeframes to detect optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Launch Promo   for the   Stock Eagle EA v2.0   release! Only   10 copies   available a
ATR Plus
Ivan Pochta
지표
ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market . The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see: who dominates the market — buyers or sellers when a trend begins when a trend loses strength when the market shifts into a range where volatility reaches exhaustion zones ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems. How ATR Plus
FREE
Stock Trader Hedge MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (4)
Experts
====  Live Results  ==== Stock Trader Hedge - CFD Mode:   here >>  (Admiral Markets Live) > Stock Trader Hedge v.1.6 Presets:   Download >> > Stock Trader   Hedge   v.1.2 Backtests :   Download >> Stock Trader Hedge  is a fully automated trading advisor designed to work at   US Stock Market . The system is based on the author’s trading strategy. Unlike Forex systems,   Stock Trader Hedge  opens only LONG positions by  the global direction of trend on price on price falls (dips), analyzing data
DiverX
Ivan Pochta
지표
DiverX is a powerful and versatile divergence indicator developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It detects both Regular and Hidden Divergences based on five popular technical indicators:  RSI (Relative Strength Index) , RVI (Relative Vigor Index) , Stochastic Oscillator, CCI (Commodity Channel Index) , and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and ATR Plus (author’s proprietary indicator, product page >> ) .  The indicator plots results directly on the main chart, providing visual lines
FREE
DiverX MT4
Ivan Pochta
지표
DiverX   is a powerful and versatile divergence indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It detects both   Regular   and   Hidden Divergences   based on five popular technical indicators:  RSI   (Relative Strength Index) , RVI   (Relative Vigor Index) , Stochastic Oscillator, CCI   (Commodity Channel Index) ,   and   MACD   (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) .  The indicator plots results directly on the main chart, providing   visual lines, arrows, and labels   for easy analysis.
FREE
Gold Trenches EAI
Ivan Pochta
Experts
Gold Trenches EAI (Expert Advisor Intelligence) is an automated scalping trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . The algorithm is built on Smart Money Concepts and focuses on liquidity mechanics, range accumulation, and breakouts of key institutional zones. At the core of the system lies pure market logic: a large player accumulates positions inside a range → price breaks out of the zone → liquidity is captured → Gold Trenches EAI enters the market in the dire
