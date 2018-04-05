Night Walker EA

Night Walker EA is a professional night-scalping trading system designed to exploit the unique price behavior during the transition from the US session close to the Asian session open — a period when the market typically enters a structured, low-noise channel.

This period, when institutional liquidity fades and the Asian session begins to provide fresh flow, creates a low-volatility, range-driven market where spreads stabilize on raw accounts and price action becomes highly technical — one of the cleanest and most efficient environments for controlled scalping.

Trading Pairs

The system is designed and optimized for the following instruments (Download Set-files for Night Walker EA you can here >>):

AUDCAD, EURAUD, EURGBP, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY

These pairs provide the best combination of liquidity, spread stability, and predictable night-session behavior.

Trading Logic

Night Walker EA is built around channel-based mean-reversion trading.

The system identifies stable price channels using Bollinger Bands and executes trades when price reaches statistically extreme zones inside the channel. Entries are confirmed by CCI and RSI, which measure short-term exhaustion and momentum shift, allowing the EA to enter trades at high-probability turning points inside the range.

To ensure that trades are taken only in proper market conditions, ADX is used as a regime filter.
It blocks trading when:

  • volatility is too low and price becomes noisy and unpredictable

  • volatility is too high and price is entering a breakout or impulsive phase

This allows Night Walker EA to operate only when the market is in a clean, tradable range.

Risk Management & Trade Handling

The system uses a dynamic Stop Loss based on the Bollinger channel width, automatically adapting to current volatility. Take Profit targets are kept short and precise, allowing the system to capture frequent small moves with a high win rate.

There is no martingale, no grid, no averaging, and no risky position stacking. Each trade is independent and strictly controlled.

This makes Night Walker EA suitable for long-term live trading, even on small accounts.

Broker & Account Requirements

For best performance it is strongly recommended to use:

  • Raw / Zero Spread accounts
  • Minimum recommended balance: $50

Night Walker EA is a precision night-scalping system built for traders who want stable, controlled performance in one of the most technically tradable sessions of the forex market — without gambling techniques and without hidden risk.


Рекомендуем также
Bukele UP
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
Эксперты
---> Schedule of the broker that I use for Back Testing <---- Broker schedule used in Back Testing: UTC/GTM +2 hours. --->   Minimum capital for its correct operation  <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategy <---- It is a range strategy, in which if it breaks the maximum a purchase is made or if it breaks the minimum a sale is made. This range is created every day and open trades and orders are closed before the market closes. The Buy has the Stop Loss at the bottom of the range and the Sell has the
Trump Up
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
Эксперты
----> Schedule of the broker that I use for Back Testing <---- Broker schedule used in Back Testing: UTC/GTM +2 hours. ---> Minimum capital for its correct operation <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategy <---- This has two strategies in one Expert Advisor: 1) Trend Scalpin in US-30 and 2) Grid in EURGBP 1) Trend Scalpin in US-30: First analyze the general trend in H1 by crossing Emas and Parabolic Sar, then analyze a Pull Back in M5 with the help of the RSI. This is done on a defined sche
Zelenskyy Up
Jhon Michael Antony Florez Roa
Эксперты
----> Schedule of the broker that I use for Back Testing <---- Broker schedule used in Back Testing: UTC/GTM +2 hours. ---> Minimum capital for its correct operation <---- 1000 USD ----> Strategy <---- This expert advisor is a Bot that analyzes, through EMA, AMA and ADX in longer periods of time, whether the market is in a range or not. After detecting the range, he enters smaller time frames looking for small pull backs with the RSI to carry out operations. If the operation goes again
Neuro Trader EA
Roman Lomaev
Эксперты
Советник Neuro Trader EA   , созданный на основе искусственного интеллекта, предназначен для анализа и автоматической торговли на финансовых рынках. Основной акцент в работе советника сделан на использовании нейронной сети, что позволяет более гибко и точно реагировать на рыночные изменения. Алгоритм анализирует поведение рынка, используя весовые коэффициенты и динамическую адаптацию к изменяющимся условиям, что делает его особенно эффективным для краткосрочной торговли. Особенности советника:
Aggressive Lifting
Aleksandr Khmelevskii
Эксперты
2 copies left at 49 USD. Next price is 99 USD . set file - This is a very aggressive trading strategy, based on a modified MACD indicator. It is used to analyze the anomalous zones of the market + author's methodology to restore the critical movement. The strategy was developed taking into account the movement of the currency pair USDCHF and the best rates of trade just on it. Recommendations: - H1 USDCHF - Leverage of 1:500 or higher (ideally 1:1000 or 1:2000) - Minimum deposit 100 units -
Cryptex Scalper
Wilna Barnard
1 (1)
Эксперты
Limited-Time Promotion – Price Increases on 1 January Take advantage of this special offer before the price returns to $199 . Cryptex Scalper — Советник для торговли криптовалютными пробоями (M5) Обзор Cryptex Scalper — это советник, разработанный специально для криптовалютных инструментов (BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD). Он основан на проверенной пробойной логике, но адаптирован к особенностям крипторынка: расширенные спреды, круглосуточная торговля (24/7), высокая волатильность, гэпы на выходных. C
Quantum Breaker PRO
Cecilia Wambui Mundia
Эксперты
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market. Key Features Smart Breakout Detection Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms Places strategic buy-st
Breakout Scalper EA
Parthasarathi C
Эксперты
Features of this EA This is fully Automated Trading Robot / Expert Advisor for MT5. It wont deploy any grid, martingale, averaging or any other risky things. It integrates multiple trend trading strategies, allowing it to quickly adapt to volatile price trends.   This EA can place Order at your own  Magic Number . Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Please give me yours valuable comments.
Buddy Ilan
BPASoftware Thai Co. Ltd
Эксперты
Ilan is a well known algorithmic trading system with its advantages and inconveniences. He is reputed to have good results when the prices are in a range but also to blow up the accounts in the case of strong trend. From a basic Ilan system, I added a trend filter to detect range periods, so that it trades only during these periods. I have also added a feature allowing it to adapt to economic news, it will not trade from one to several hours before and after a news depending on its importance. O
NQ SMT Algo Prime
Alexander Jesus Alvarado Hall
Эксперты
NQ/ES SMT Trading Algo V10 Harness the Power of Institutional Intermarket Divergence The NQ/ES SMT Trading Algo is a sophisticated institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for the US Indices market (NASDAQ 100 & S&P 500). Unlike standard lagging indicators, this EA utilizes Smart Money Technique (SMT) —the footprint left by institutional players when correlated assets diverge. When NQ makes a lower low but ES fails to do so (or vice versa), it signals an accumulation of orders by
UniversalMA EA
Mikhail Sergeev
3.67 (3)
Эксперты
Создавай, исследуй, зарабатывай! Эксперт позволяет строить полностью автоматические торговые системы на основе мощного и универсального индикатора, сглаживающего цену инструмента. Создайте свою торговую систему при помощи набора правил, интегрированных в советника. Протестируйте вашу идею в тестере стратегий. Используйте её в реальной торговле для получения прибыли или в качестве дополнительного инструмента. 19.10.2021 мы опубликовали полностью бесплатный индикатор UniversalMA для MetaTrader 5.
Market Entry Bot
David Macharia Kamau
Эксперты
The Automated Market Launcher is a straightforward Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for the MetaTrader 5 platform. This bot provides a simple yet powerful solution for traders who require a direct, automatic market entry. Configured to initiate a single trade immediately upon being attached to a chart, it's an ideal tool for strategies that demand rapid initial position placement without manual intervention. Key features of this expert advisor include a fully customizable lot size, which allo
Trend Flip
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Эксперты
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability. If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job. Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable. Even with a profitable robot,
ADX Hedge Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
ADX HEDGE MASTER  Advanced Hedging & Trend Following EA Revolutionary Trading Solution for Maximum Profit Potential The   ADX HEDGE MASTER   is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to dominate the forex market through intelligent hedging strategies combined with precision trend-following algorithms. This cutting-edge EA leverages the power of the Average Directional Index (ADX) to identify optimal market conditions while executing dynamic hedging positions for consistent profitability.
Timeframe Zoom The Third Screen
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Эксперты
Timeframe Zoom, The Third Screen, is an Expert Advisor that operates using Heiken Ashi candlesticks on daily, hourly, and fifteen-minute timeframes, with the fifteen-minute timeframe triggering trades. It buys on days with blue candlesticks and sells on days with red candlesticks. It ensures that the potential trade is above or below a moving average on the hourly timeframe and uses the MACD and CCI indicators on the fifteen-minute timeframe to confirm the entry. It exits trades when the Heike
Libim
Tai Fung Pontus To
Эксперты
Libim - Breakout Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the power of breakout trading with   Libim , a cutting-edge Forex trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Libim specializes in identifying and capitalizing on breakout opportunities, ensuring you never miss a potential market move. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Libim offers a reliable, automated solution to enhance your trading performance. Key Features: Breakout Trading Strategy:   Libim is engineered to detec
Darkray B3 EA
Daut Junior
Эксперты
Versão Darkray para Bolsa de Valores (Ações, Fundos Imobilirários, contratos futuros, etc.) O  Robô DarkrayB3EA  usa uma estratégia baseada no retorno a média, conjugada a detecção de zonas de exaustão de compra e de venda. Indicadores disponíveis para configurações de setups: EMA200  à Média móvel de 200 períodos (podem ser usados outros períodos com ótimos resultados também); RSI  à Verifica os níveis de sobre venda para abertura das vendas e sobre compra para abertura das compras; ADX  à Veri
LL Pursuit EA MT5
Leopoldo Licari
Эксперты
UPDATE v1.0 IS OUT - PLEASE READ ALL THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE USE IT LL Pursuit EA is an advanced and smart multi-currency trading system , based on the combined and weighted use of different decision factors. The algorithm uses real-time data from 14 currency exchanges , the most liquid and weighted on the market, combined with the calculation of various indicators , including moving averages, accumulation and distribution volumes, currency strength and trend continuity, to automatically take op
Exp Crassula
Aleksey Luppey
Эксперты
Эксперт Exp Crassula может начать работать с минимальным депозитом в 20$, есть возможность включить автоматическое увеличение лота (рассчитывается от результата последней сделки.) Эксперт работает круглосуточно, полностью в автоматическом режиме. Эксперт показал хорошие результаты по истории на паре EURUSD H1. Можно включать на других таймфреймах и валютных парах, предварительно протестировав и подобрав параметр the minimum size for the calculation in paragraphs. рекомендуется использоват от 50
Multi Light MT5
Volodymyr Zubov
Эксперты
Мультивалютный советник предоставляет возможность управления торговлей по 30 символам с одного интерфейса в MetaTrader 5. В его основе лежит комплексный подход к анализу рынка. Поддерживаются форекс-пары и металлы, такие как XAUUSD и XAGUSD. Для пользователей возможна автоматическая обработка имен символов.  Опции позволяют выбирать между торговлей одной парой или несколькими. Торговые параметры и тейк-профит, настраиваются как вручную, так и автоматически.  Включены функции для упрощения управ
Nasdaq Expansion M15 MT5
Marek Kupka
Эксперты
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on  EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART .   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  ATR STOP LOSS.   To catch the profits is a  TRAILING PROFIT  function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of mo
Candle Bot
Steve Zoeger
Эксперты
Welcome to the MT 5 Candle Bot Simply set the Indicator Filter as you want and the Robot does the Job for you. This Robot works on all frames time frames  and all pairs, the bot places entry positions. Features: - Magic Number - Spread Filter - Take Profit - Stop Loss - Bar Shift - Exit at opposite Signal - Filter (adjustable) - Trailing (adjustable) - Martingale (adjustable) and many  more. Please feel free to download it and trade 24/7. If you need help setting it up please feel free to contac
Boom 500 Players
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Boom 500 Players - Professional Expert Advisor Overview Boom 500 Players is a specialized Expert Advisor (EA) optimized for trading the Boom 500 Index synthetic pair on the Deriv platform. This automated system has been designed with a high-frequency trading strategy that capitalizes on the unique characteristics of synthetic volatility indices. Backtesting Results Extensive backtesting conducted from January 2024 to November 2025 demonstrates exceptional performance: Total Return: $691.40 (+6
Storm Algorithm
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
Эксперты
Storm Algorithm Overview: Storm Algorithm is a next-generation Expert Advisor built on pure Price Action logic , designed to deliver high-precision trading signals while maintaining exceptional risk control. Its intelligent engine combines price structure analysis , candle behavior recognition , and a signal filter based on market momentum, achieving an outstanding balance between signal frequency and reliability . Unlike conventional indicator-based systems, Storm Algorithm focuses exclusive
Neon Shadow EA MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Neon Shadow — уникальное торговое решение, которое помогает вам учиться и переходить на новый уровень в трейдинге Я стремился создать уникальное торговое решение, которое было бы доступно любому новичку или профессионалу, независимо от вашего уровня развития. Основной идеей стало объединение машинного обучения с продвинутыми торговыми приёмами таким образом, чтобы извлечь максимум из их совместного использования. Система применима как для разгона небольших депозитов за 1–2 месяца, так и для мак
FREE
Project Golden Luna MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Стратегия торговли: Скальпинг. В основе советника   "Project Golden Luna"   лежит торговля по сигналам зигзага с использованием стандартных индикаторов, а входы в рынок выполняются на пробое уровней локальных экстремумов. Как только бот получает сигнал, он тут же начинает выставлять несколько отложенных ордеров. И самое главное – этот торговый эксперт в открытых сделках применяет защитные ордера SL, которые сохраняют депозит трейдера от весомых убытков. Впрочем, этот робот в большинстве случаев
GRat BybitImport
Ivan Titov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Торгуйте на Bybit с помощью советников и индикаторов MT5/MT4! GRat_BybitImport   — это инструмент для автоматической торговли ЛЮБЫМИ имеющимися советниками и индикаторами, ЛЮБОЙ криптовалютой на одной из самых популярных криптобирж Bybit  в режиме 24/7. Возможности 1. Доступны ВСЕ инструменты Bybit. 2. Им порт( автоматическое копирование) на заданную криптовалюту  Bybit  всех сделок (совершенных вручную или ЛЮБЫМ советником) со счета MT5 (в том числе и демо) по заданному символу и/или магическо
MSync EA Pro
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
5 (1)
Эксперты
MSync EA Pro is a fully automated trading system engineered to synchronize multiple trading signals, market trends, and timeframes — delivering precise, intelligent, and consistent trade execution. Designed for traders who value flexibility, stability, and smart automation, this EA adapts dynamically to changing market conditions across forex, metals, indices, and crypto pairs. Core Concept The name “MSync” stands for Market Synchronization , symbolizing the EA’s ability to align technical confi
FREE
Cyberia Pro Sc
Giordan Cogotti
Эксперты
CYBERIA PRO SCALPER Contact me privately after purchase to receive the optimized set files with the best settings! Preset test XAUUSD CYBERIA PRO 3.8 – Launch Offer and Pricing Introductory price:   $400 for the first 5 buyers - 3/5  Last two copies of Cyberia at $400 before the price increases to $600. Then   $600 for the next 10 buyers Followed by   $800 for the next 10 buyers Subsequent pricing will be adjusted according to market conditions and product maturity Product Overview CYBERIA PRO
Sniper Major
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник использует волатильность, спред, частоту и время, чтобы решить, когда торговать. Советник использует метод Limit Orders для открытия позиций. В этом случае проскальзывание будет не более чем положительным при выполнении записей. Советник использует логику скользящего тейк-профита, поскольку основная цель системы - зарабатывать деньги, защищая ваш капитал. Большинство сделок закрываются быстро, как выстрел в голову снайпера. Основные особенности Не использует мартингейл Не использует с
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (385)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.83 (24)
Эксперты
РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНЫМ ТОРГОВЫМ СЧЕТОМ: MT4 по умолчанию (более 10 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (более 7 месяцев реальной торговли): https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2340132 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Мое сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 КОПИЕЙ ИЗ 10 ПО 399 ДОЛЛАРОВ! После этого цена будет повышена до 499 долларов. Совет
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
4.45 (11)
Эксперты
Важное примечание: Для обеспечения полной прозрачности я предоставляю доступ к реальному инвесторскому счёту, связанному с этим EA, что позволяет вам отслеживать его производительность в реальном времени без каких-либо манипуляций. Всего за 5 дней весь первоначальный капитал был полностью выведен, и с тех пор EA торгует исключительно за счёт прибыли, без какого-либо воздействия на первоначальный баланс.Текущая цена в $199 — это ограниченное предложение при запуске, и она будет увеличена после п
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.7 (43)
Эксперты
AOT MT5 - Мультивалютная система с искусственным интеллектом нового поколения Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ВАЖНО! После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке: Ресурс Описание Понимание торговой частоты AOT Почему бот не торгует каждый день Как настроить AOT Bot Пошаговое руководство по установке Set files AOT MT5 - это продвинутый Expert Advisor, работающий н
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.5 (18)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (94)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (19)
Эксперты
X Fusion AI — Нейро-адаптивная гибридная торговая система Скидка на ограниченное время. Осталось всего 7 из 20 — почти распродано. Текущая цена по акции — 179 долларов, скоро вернётся к 999 долларам. Демонстрация работы Реальная торговая производительность После покупки, пожалуйста, не забудьте написать нам в личные сообщения, чтобы получить рекомендуемые параметры, инструкции, меры предосторожности, советы по использованию и другую информацию. Большое спасибо за вашу поддержку. 1. Обзор X Fus
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (10)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, объединяя восемь независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых активируется различными рыночными условиями и таймфреймами (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). Советник предназначен для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика EA сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку, мартингейл или усреднение . Все сделки, открываемые советником, имеют заранее опре
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.57 (76)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (7)
Эксперты
Cryon X-9000 — автономная торговая система с квантовым аналитическим ядром РЕАЛЬНЫЙ СИГНАЛ: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543  Пока многие трейдеры манипулируют результатами, используя советники на центовых счетах или на минимальных балансах , — тем самым фактически показывая, что они не доверяют собственным системам , — данный сигнал работает на реальном счёте в $20 000 . Это отражает реальную инвестицию капитала и обеспечивает прозрачную работу без искусственного завышения показателей
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.85 (88)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.1 (29)
Эксперты
С пециальная цена  $109  (обычная цена: $365) . Руководство по настройке и использованию :  ABS Channel . Мониторинг в реальном времени:   ABS Signal .  Файл настроек от реального сигнала Базовый файл настроек Что такое ABS EA? ABS EA — это профессиональный торговый робот, разработанный специально для XAUUSD (золото) на таймфрейме H1. Он основан на системе Мартингейл с встроенным контролем рисков . Разработанный как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров, ABS EA прост в настройке, по
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.62 (21)
Эксперты
Долгосрочный рост. Последовательность. Устойчивость. Pivot Killer EA — это не система для быстрого заработка, а профессиональный торговый алгоритм, созданный для устойчивого роста вашего счёта в долгосрочной перспективе . Разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer — результат многолетних исследований, тестирования и дисциплинированной разработки. Его философия проста: последовательность побеждает удачу . Система прошла стресс-тесты на различных рыночных циклах, изменениях волат
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (3)
Эксперты
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies the current trend direction using a long
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (65)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (6)
Эксперты
Живой сигнал (реальный счет) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Этот EA использует ту же логику и правила исполнения, что и проверенный реальный торговый сигнал , представленный на MQL5. При использовании рекомендуемых и оптимизированных настроек , а также надежного ECN / RAW-spread брокера , поведение в реальной торговле должно в значительной степени отражать структуру и результаты live-сигнала. Обратите внимание, что индивидуальные результаты могут о
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.79 (53)
Эксперты
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (1)
Эксперты
Прочитайте это в первую очередь (очень важно) Не предназначено для краткосрочной перепродажи счетов или быстрой прибыли. Без мартингейла / Без сетки / Без ИИ Разработано для трейдеров, ориентированных на долгосрочную стабильность. Результаты в режиме реального времени:   Сигнал в реальном времени   |   Основной портфель   |   Результаты FTMO СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ В ЧЕСТЬ ЗАПУСКА! Текущая цена действительна только для ограниченного количества экземпляров. После того, как они будут распроданы,
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (28)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (3)
Эксперты
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.22 (72)
Эксперты
SmartChoise EA – Торговая система на базе нейронной сети для XAU/USD (Золото) на таймфрейме M1 Руководство пользователя доступно по ссылке на моей странице профиля — в нём подробно объяснены все настройки и параметры. В Telegram-канале вы также можете найти несколько аккаунтов, работающих со SmartChoise с разными балансами, уровнями риска и настройками. Это отличный способ увидеть реальную эффективность советника у разных брокеров и в разных условиях. Цена временно снижена. Этот советник предназ
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.72 (32)
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
Эксперты
The Techno Deity — Цифровое Доминирование на XAUUSD Живой сигнал и мониторинг: Следите за результатами работы системы в реальном времени на официальном счете по ссылке: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2349716 Промо-акция: Вы можете получить в подарок советник Cryon X-9000. Для уточнения условий и получения доступа свяжитесь со мной напрямую. The Techno Deity — это высокотехнологичная торговая экосистема, созданная для тех, кто ценит структурный порядок в хаосе золотого рынка. В основе системы ле
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Эксперты
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — профессиональный торговый советник для торговли любыми активами без мартингейла и сеток от автора с 25+ годами опыта. Большинство топовых советников работают с растущим золотом. Они блестяще выглядят в тесте… пока золото растёт. Но что будет, когда тренд исчерпает себя? Кто защитит ваш депозит? HTTP EA не верит в вечный рост — он адаптируется под меняющийся рынок и создан, чтобы широко диверсифицировать ваш инвестиционный портфель и защитить ваш депозит. Он — дисципл
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (1)
Эксперты
Cheat Engine — это система скальпинга золота среднего диапазона, которая может принимать решения на основе глобального настроения рынка форекс через веб-API. Скоро появится live-сигнал Cheat Engine. Текущая цена будет повышена. Цена на ограниченное время 149 USD Только одиночные сделки. Сетки и мартингейл никогда не используются. Интеллектуальный трейлинг-стоп, который адаптируется к дневной волатильности Глобальное настроение рынка форекс — это измерение позиций сотен тысяч трейдеров с общей с
Другие продукты этого автора
Strategy B
Ivan Pochta
5 (2)
Эксперты
Strategy B — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, созданная специально для Bitcoin и Ethereum. Советник основан на классическом подходе Price Action - торговля Импульса. Только чистая рыночная структура, детекция импульса и строгий риск-менеджмент. EA не использует нагромождение индикаторов, что устраняет риск переоптимизации. В работе применяются лишь два технических инструмента: ADX — для определения тренда/флэта и подтверждения силы импульса, и Bollinger Bands — для динамическог
Gold Action EAI
Ivan Pochta
Эксперты
Gold Action EAI — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, созданная специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфреймах M5, M15 и H1. Советник основан на классической логике Price Action Momentum , без перегруженности индикаторами и без попыток предугадать рынок с помощью «черных ящиков». Решения принимаются исключительно по поведению цены : импульс, выход из ренджа и подтверждение начала тренда. Полностью автоматическая работа на M5, M15 и H1 Вам не нужно ничего настраивать. Прос
Aureon EA
Ivan Pochta
Эксперты
Aureon EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for professional and high-precision trading. The core of the strategy is based on divergence analysis, one of the most accurate and reliable tools in technical analysis.The EA identifies divergences using the following indicators: RSI, Stochastic, CCI, MACD, RVI. Based on a combination of detected signals, the system decides whether to open a position. Additional filters include RSI, Bollinger Bands, and ATR for improved accuracy and market
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (12)
Эксперты
Stock Trader Pro – автоматизированный торговый советник, разработанный для американского фондового рынка. Основываясь на авторской торговой стратегии и наблюдении за тем, что фондовый рынок, как спотовый рынок, со временем имеет тенденцию к росту, система настроена на открытие исключительно длинных позиций. Она пытается определить рыночные просадки, торгуя волнами, и отслеживает несколько таймфреймов для выявления оптимальных точек входа во время временных снижений цен. Stock Trader Pro Live sig
Stock Eagle EA MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (1)
Эксперты
Stock Eagle EA  – автоматизированный торговый советник, разработанный для американского фондового рынка. Основываясь на авторской торговой стратегии и наблюдении за тем, что фондовый рынок, как спотовый рынок, со временем имеет тенденцию к росту, система настроена на открытие исключительно длинных позиций. Она пытается определить рыночные просадки, торгуя волнами, и отслеживает несколько таймфреймов для выявления оптимальных точек входа во время временных снижений цен. В отличии от Stock Trader
ATR Plus
Ivan Pochta
Индикаторы
ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market . The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see: who dominates the market — buyers or sellers when a trend begins when a trend loses strength when the market shifts into a range where volatility reaches exhaustion zones ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems. How ATR Plus
FREE
Stock Trader Hedge MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (4)
Эксперты
====  Live Results  ==== Stock Trader Hedge - CFD Mode:   here >>  (Admiral Markets Live) > Stock Trader Hedge v.1.6 Presets:   Download >> > Stock Trader   Hedge   v.1.2 Backtests :   Download >> Stock Trader Hedge  is a fully automated trading advisor designed to work at   US Stock Market . The system is based on the author’s trading strategy. Unlike Forex systems,   Stock Trader Hedge  opens only LONG positions by  the global direction of trend on price on price falls (dips), analyzing data
DiverX
Ivan Pochta
Индикаторы
DiverX - это мощный многофункциональный индикатор дивергенций, разработанный для платформы MetaTrader 5 . Он позволяет выявлять как регулярные, так и скрытые дивергенции на основе пяти популярных технических индикаторов: RSI (Relative Strength Index) , RVI (Relative Vigor Index) , Stochastic Oscillator , CCI (Commodity Channel Index) и MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) . Индикатор отображает результаты непосредственно на основном графике, предоставляя визуальные линии, стрелки и метк
FREE
DiverX MT4
Ivan Pochta
Индикаторы
DiverX   - это мощный многофункциональный индикатор дивергенций, разработанный для платформы   MetaTrader 4 . Он позволяет выявлять как регулярные, так и скрытые дивергенции на основе пяти популярных технических индикаторов:   RSI   (Relative Strength Index) ,   RVI   (Relative Vigor Index) ,   Stochastic Oscillator ,   CCI   (Commodity Channel Index)   и   MACD   (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) . Индикатор отображает результаты непосредственно на основном графике, предоставляя визуальны
FREE
Gold Trenches EAI
Ivan Pochta
Эксперты
Gold Trenches EAI (Expert Advisor Intelligence) is an automated scalping trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . The algorithm is built on Smart Money Concepts and focuses on liquidity mechanics, range accumulation, and breakouts of key institutional zones. At the core of the system lies pure market logic: a large player accumulates positions inside a range → price breaks out of the zone → liquidity is captured → Gold Trenches EAI enters the market in the dire
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв