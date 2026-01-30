- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
234
Profit Trades:
204 (87.17%)
Loss Trades:
30 (12.82%)
Best trade:
1.37 USD
Worst trade:
-9.11 USD
Gross Profit:
86.42 USD (11 705 pips)
Gross Loss:
-84.88 USD (9 493 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (19.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.28 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
21.50%
Max deposit load:
8.13%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.07
Long Trades:
119 (50.85%)
Short Trades:
115 (49.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.01 USD
Average Profit:
0.42 USD
Average Loss:
-2.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-12.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.24 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-8.80%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.48 USD
Maximal:
21.28 USD (17.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.32% (21.28 USD)
By Equity:
7.54% (8.18 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|60
|USDCAD
|41
|USDCHF
|30
|EURGBP
|30
|GBPUSD
|29
|EURAUD
|24
|USDJPY
|20
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|-8
|USDCAD
|11
|USDCHF
|7
|EURGBP
|-6
|GBPUSD
|13
|EURAUD
|-8
|USDJPY
|-7
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|-478
|USDCAD
|2.1K
|USDCHF
|880
|EURGBP
|-251
|GBPUSD
|1.6K
|EURAUD
|-837
|USDJPY
|-831
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.37 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.24 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.00 × 12
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.21 × 57
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.29 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.43 × 61
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.50 × 485
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.57 × 465
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.61 × 4279
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.64 × 87
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|0.67 × 3
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.71 × 5594
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
106
USD
USD
28
99%
234
87%
21%
1.01
0.01
USD
USD
17%
1:500