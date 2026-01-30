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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Night Walker EA
Ivan Pochta

Night Walker EA

Ivan Pochta
Ivan Pochta

Ivan Pochta

3.6 (161)
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⭐️ Market Gold Award for Achievement in EA Creation!
⭐️ 9+ years experience at MQL5.Market
⭐️ 1000+ satisfied customers
10 products 5 signals 4 topics 103 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 2%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
234
Profit Trades:
204 (87.17%)
Loss Trades:
30 (12.82%)
Best trade:
1.37 USD
Worst trade:
-9.11 USD
Gross Profit:
86.42 USD (11 705 pips)
Gross Loss:
-84.88 USD (9 493 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
34 (19.28 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.28 USD (34)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
21.50%
Max deposit load:
8.13%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.07
Long Trades:
119 (50.85%)
Short Trades:
115 (49.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.02
Expected Payoff:
0.01 USD
Average Profit:
0.42 USD
Average Loss:
-2.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-12.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12.24 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-8.80%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.48 USD
Maximal:
21.28 USD (17.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.32% (21.28 USD)
By Equity:
7.54% (8.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 60
USDCAD 41
USDCHF 30
EURGBP 30
GBPUSD 29
EURAUD 24
USDJPY 20
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD -8
USDCAD 11
USDCHF 7
EURGBP -6
GBPUSD 13
EURAUD -8
USDJPY -7
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD -478
USDCAD 2.1K
USDCHF 880
EURGBP -251
GBPUSD 1.6K
EURAUD -837
USDJPY -831
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.37 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 34
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.28 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -12.24 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 12
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.00 × 1
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.21 × 57
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.29 × 7
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.43 × 61
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
Tradeview-Live
0.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.50 × 485
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.57 × 465
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.61 × 4279
GoMarkets-Live
0.64 × 87
VTMarkets-Live 6
0.67 × 3
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5594
125 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.05.27 08:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.84% of days out of 119 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.15 06:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.09 23:27
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.07 22:55
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.29% of days out of 70 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.20 06:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.13 00:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.27% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.10 08:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.03.10 07:21
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.03.09 20:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.03.05 07:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.02.24 22:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.02.05 22:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.02.05 21:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.30 01:39
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.30 01:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.30 01:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Night Walker EA
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
106
USD
28
99%
234
87%
21%
1.01
0.01
USD
17%
1:500
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