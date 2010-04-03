Phoenix Spread Panel

Phoenix Spread Panel (MT5)

Real-time spread monitoring panel for MetaTrader 5. Displays current bid/ask spread in points to help traders avoid poor entries during high-cost or illiquid market conditions.

Purpose

Spread expansion is one of the most overlooked sources of trading losses. During low liquidity, rollovers, news events, or volatile conditions, spreads can widen dramatically — turning otherwise valid trades into instant drawdowns.

The Phoenix Spread Panel provides constant, real-time visibility of spread cost, allowing traders to make informed execution decisions before entering or managing positions.

Use Cases

  • Avoiding entries during spread spikes

  • News traders monitoring pre- and post-release conditions

  • Scalpers filtering high-cost execution periods

  • Prop firm traders protecting tight drawdown limits

  • EA-assisted manual trading (spread awareness before entry)

  • Identifying broker liquidity issues or rollover widening

Features

  • Live real-time spread display

  • Spread shown in points (broker-native precision)

  • Automatically adapts to the chart symbol

  • Clean, minimal on-chart panel

  • Non-intrusive placement (does not obscure price action)

  • Zero configuration required – attach and use

  • Updates instantly with market conditions

  • Optimised for extremely low CPU usage

How It Works

The Phoenix Spread Panel continuously reads the current Bid and Ask prices from the broker feed.

It then:

  1. Calculates the live spread in points

  2. Updates the value in real time

  3. Displays the spread clearly on a dedicated chart panel

  4. Instantly adjusts when the symbol is changed

This provides immediate feedback on execution cost at all times.

Technical Specifications

  • Calculation: Ask − Bid (points)

  • Update Frequency: Real-time (tick-based)

  • Symbol Support: All MT5 tradable instruments

  • Panel Type: Chart-based graphical panel

  • Resource Usage: Extremely low

  • Compatibility: Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies

Installation

  • Download from MQL5 Market

  • Drag onto any MT5 chart

  • Spread panel appears immediately

No inputs. No parameters. No setup.

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 build 3280 or higher

  • Windows 7 / 10 / 11 or Mac (via Wine / Parallels)

  • Active trading account (demo or live)

  • Internet connection

Important Notes

  • This is an Expert Advisor (EA) and must run on a chart

  • Works on any symbol – symbol selection does not matter

  • Displays live broker spread (not fixed or averaged)

  • Spread may widen significantly during rollovers or news

  • Keep chart open for continuous updates

Support

Free lifetime support via MQL5 Private Message.
Response within 24 hours.

Developed by Phoenix Global Investments Ltd
© 2025 Phoenix Global Investments Ltd. All rights reserved.


Plus de l'auteur
Phoenix Candle Timer Panel
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicateurs
Phoenix Candle Timer Panel (MT5) Professional candle countdown timer for MetaTrader 5. Displays precise time remaining in the current candle to improve execution timing, strategy discipline, and EA/manual trade coordination. Purpose Accurate candle timing is critical for both discretionary traders and algorithmic strategies. Entering too early or too late within a candle can significantly impact risk, spread exposure, and signal validity. The Phoenix Candle Timer Panel provides clear, real-time
FREE
Close All Trades Button
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Utilitaires
BOUTON « FERMER TOUTES LES TRANSACTIONS » Outil de sortie d'urgence en un clic pour MetaTrader 5. Ferme instantanément toutes les positions en cas de volatilité des marchés, de problèmes techniques ou de nettoyage en fin de journée. Objectif Liquidation rapide du portefeuille lorsque la fermeture manuelle des positions est trop lente. En cas de volatilité des marchés, de pics d'actualité ou de problèmes de plateforme, la fermeture individuelle de plusieurs positions fait perdre du temps
FREE
Currency Strength Suite
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicateurs
SUITE GOLD & CURRENCY STRENGTH Tableau de bord professionnel à 7 onglets pour l'analyse en temps réel de la force des devises, le suivi des corrélations et les informations commerciales basées sur les sessions. Aucune réactualisation. Configuration immédiate. Présentation La suite Currency Strength fournit une analyse multidevises complète à travers sept panneaux spécialisés. Le système suit la force de 8 devises plus l'or, identifie les corrélations, analyse les performances des sessions et
Phoenix News Countdown Calendar
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Indicateurs
Phoenix News Countdown Calendar (MT5) High-impact economic news countdown and calendar panel for MetaTrader 5. Displays upcoming market-moving events with precise countdown timers to help traders manage risk around volatility spikes. Purpose Economic news releases are one of the biggest sources of unexpected volatility, slippage, and drawdown. Trading blindly into high-impact events can instantly invalidate technical setups and risk controls. The Phoenix News Countdown Calendar provides clear vi
FREE
Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard
PHOENIX GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LTD
Utilitaires
Phoenix Magic Number Dashboard (MT5) Professional multi-EA portfolio monitoring dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Track and analyse multiple Expert Advisors in real time using magic numbers, with live open and closed P/L visibility. Purpose Running multiple Expert Advisors without consolidated oversight creates blind spots in risk, performance, and exposure. Monitoring EAs individually wastes time and increases the chance of missed drawdown, runaway strategies, or silent failures. The Phoenix Magic Nu
FREE
