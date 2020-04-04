KS Dynamic Trendlines Indicator

Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco 4.33 (6) Indicatori

This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please