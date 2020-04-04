KS Dynamic Trendlines Indicator

DESCRIPTION:
-----------
KS Dynamic Trendlines is an advanced indicator that automatically detects swing points 
and draws intelligent trendlines that adapt to market conditions in real-time.

KEY FEATURES:
------------
Automatic swing high/low detection
Dynamic trendline generation connecting swing points
Real-time break detection - broken trendlines disappear automatically
Next strongest trendline appears when current one breaks
Multi-timeframe support - detect on H4, display on M15
Parallel trendline filtering - removes redundant lines
Distance filtering - hide trendlines too far from price
Customizable colors, widths, and styles
Zigzag visualization with labeled swing points


SWING DETECTION:
- DetectionTimeframe: Choose timeframe for swing detection (CURRENT, M1-MN1)
- SwingBars: Number of bars to left/right for swing validation (default: 10)
- ThresholdPoints: Minimum distance between swing levels (default: 50)

ZIGZAG DISPLAY:
- ShowZigzag: Display zigzag lines connecting swings
- UpperZigzagColor/LowerZigzagColor: Colors for zigzag lines
- ZigzagWidth: Line thickness
- ZigzagStyle: Line style (solid, dot, dash, etc.)


DYNAMIC TRENDLINES:
- ShowTrendlines: Enable/disable trendline feature
- MaxTrendlines: How many trendlines to show per type (1-10, default: 3)
- MaxDistancePoints: Hide trendlines farther than X points (0 = unlimited)
- ParallelFilterPoints: Hide parallel lines closer than X points (default: 50)
- UpperTrendColor/LowerTrendColor: Colors for trendlines
- TrendlineWidth: Line thickness
- TrendlineStyle: Line style
- ExtendTrendlines: Extend lines to the left
- HideOnBreak: Automatically hide broken trendlines
