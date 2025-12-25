Smart Grid Adaptive
- 专家
- Bayu Ramadhanis
- 版本: 1.36
- 更新: 25 十二月 2025
- 激活: 5
Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Grid Strategy
🚀 Why Choose Smart Grid Adaptive 5?
⚡ Smart Signal System
- ✅ Dual MA Trend Filter - M15 timeframe for reliable trend direction
- ✅ RSI Precision Entry - M5 timeframe for optimal entry timing
- ✅ Three Entry Modes - Flexible, Force Buy, or Force Sell
🛡️ Advanced Risk Protection
- ✅ Margin Guard - 70% minimum free margin protection
- ✅ Emergency Stop - Auto-stop during margin emergencies
- ✅ Basket Take Profit - Close all positions at target profit
🎯 Optimized Performance
- ✅ MQL5 Market Validated - Passed all compliance tests
- ✅ Multi-Symbol Ready - Works on EURUSD, XAUUSD, and more
- ✅ Minimal Logging - Optimized for fast performance
📊 Core Features Breakdown
🎯 Entry System
The EA waits for the perfect setup:
- Trend Confirmation: Fast MA (14) vs Slow MA (50) on M15
- Entry Timing: RSI (9) on M5 with customizable levels
- Price Validation: Current price must confirm trend direction
🔄 Grid Management
- Adaptive Grid Spacing: Adjusts automatically to broker requirements
- Progressive Lot Sizing: Configurable recovery steps
- Layer Control: Max 10 layers per side
⚙️ Technical Specifications
|Parameter
|Default Value
|Description
|Initial Lot Size
|0.001
|Ultra-safe starting lot (optimized for XAUUSD)
|Max Lot Size
|0.01
|Maximum lot size with auto-adjustment
|Grid Points
|1000
|Distance between grid levels (optimized for D1)
|Basket TP
|$5.00
|Total profit target for all positions
|Min Free Margin
|70%
|Minimum free margin before trading pauses
🔧 Installation & Setup
- Download the .ex5 file
- Attach to any MT5 chart (recommended: EURUSD H1 or XAUUSD D1)
- Configure your preferred settings
- Monitor via the info panel on your chart
🎮 Recommended Settings
For Beginners (Safe Mode):
- Initial Lot: 0.001
- Grid Points: 1000
- Max Layers: 5
- Enable Margin Protection: Yes
For Experienced Traders:
- Adjust lot sizes according to your risk tolerance
- Modify grid spacing based on volatility
- Customize RSI levels for different market conditions
📈 Backtest Results
The EA has been validated through:
- ✅ MQL5 Market Validation - Passed all compliance checks
- ✅ EURUSD H1 Testing - 170+ trades in strategy tester
- ✅ XAUUSD D1 Validation - Passed with margin protection
- ✅ Real Tick Simulation - Tested with quality modeling
🆘 Support & Updates
- 📧 Email Support: Available through MQL5 Market
- 🔄 Free Updates: For the duration of your license
- 📚 Detailed Documentation: Included in download
- 👥 User Community: Join discussions on MQL5
❓ Frequently Asked QuestionsQ: Is this EA suitable for beginners?
A: Yes! The EA includes multiple safety features (70% margin protection, emergency stop, small lot sizes) making it suitable for traders of all experience levels. However, always test on demo first.Q: What's the minimum account balance recommended?
A: With default settings (0.001 lot), you can start with $100-200. For safer operation, we recommend $500+.Q: Does it work on netting accounts?
A: Yes! The EA is fully compatible with both netting and hedging account types.Q: How many pairs can I run simultaneously?
A: You can run one instance per chart. The EA uses unique magic numbers for each pair.
⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER
NO PROFIT GUARANTEE: This EA is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee. All trading involves risk of loss.
PAST PERFORMANCE does not guarantee future results.
USE AT YOUR OWN RISK: Only trade with funds you can afford to lose.
TEST FIRST: Always test on demo account before going live.
Ready to experience smart grid trading? Click "Buy Now" to get started!