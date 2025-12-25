Smart Grid Adaptive

Smart Grid Adaptive 5 - Advanced Grid Trading EA

Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Grid Strategy

⚠️ RISK WARNING: Trading involves significant risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use at your own risk.

🚀 Why Choose Smart Grid Adaptive 5?

⚡ Smart Signal System

  • Dual MA Trend Filter - M15 timeframe for reliable trend direction
  • RSI Precision Entry - M5 timeframe for optimal entry timing
  • Three Entry Modes - Flexible, Force Buy, or Force Sell

🛡️ Advanced Risk Protection

  • Margin Guard - 70% minimum free margin protection
  • Emergency Stop - Auto-stop during margin emergencies
  • Basket Take Profit - Close all positions at target profit

🎯 Optimized Performance

  • MQL5 Market Validated - Passed all compliance tests
  • Multi-Symbol Ready - Works on EURUSD, XAUUSD, and more
  • Minimal Logging - Optimized for fast performance

📊 Core Features Breakdown

🎯 Entry System

The EA waits for the perfect setup:

  • Trend Confirmation: Fast MA (14) vs Slow MA (50) on M15
  • Entry Timing: RSI (9) on M5 with customizable levels
  • Price Validation: Current price must confirm trend direction

🔄 Grid Management

  • Adaptive Grid Spacing: Adjusts automatically to broker requirements
  • Progressive Lot Sizing: Configurable recovery steps
  • Layer Control: Max 10 layers per side

⚙️ Technical Specifications

Parameter Default Value Description
Initial Lot Size 0.001 Ultra-safe starting lot (optimized for XAUUSD)
Max Lot Size 0.01 Maximum lot size with auto-adjustment
Grid Points 1000 Distance between grid levels (optimized for D1)
Basket TP $5.00 Total profit target for all positions
Min Free Margin 70% Minimum free margin before trading pauses

🔧 Installation & Setup

  1. Download the .ex5 file
  2. Attach to any MT5 chart (recommended: EURUSD H1 or XAUUSD D1)
  3. Configure your preferred settings
  4. Monitor via the info panel on your chart

🎮 Recommended Settings

For Beginners (Safe Mode):

  • Initial Lot: 0.001
  • Grid Points: 1000
  • Max Layers: 5
  • Enable Margin Protection: Yes

For Experienced Traders:

  • Adjust lot sizes according to your risk tolerance
  • Modify grid spacing based on volatility
  • Customize RSI levels for different market conditions

📈 Backtest Results

The EA has been validated through:

  • MQL5 Market Validation - Passed all compliance checks
  • EURUSD H1 Testing - 170+ trades in strategy tester
  • XAUUSD D1 Validation - Passed with margin protection
  • Real Tick Simulation - Tested with quality modeling

🆘 Support & Updates

  • 📧 Email Support: Available through MQL5 Market
  • 🔄 Free Updates: For the duration of your license
  • 📚 Detailed Documentation: Included in download
  • 👥 User Community: Join discussions on MQL5

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is this EA suitable for beginners?

A: Yes! The EA includes multiple safety features (70% margin protection, emergency stop, small lot sizes) making it suitable for traders of all experience levels. However, always test on demo first.

Q: What's the minimum account balance recommended?

A: With default settings (0.001 lot), you can start with $100-200. For safer operation, we recommend $500+.

Q: Does it work on netting accounts?

A: Yes! The EA is fully compatible with both netting and hedging account types.

Q: How many pairs can I run simultaneously?

A: You can run one instance per chart. The EA uses unique magic numbers for each pair.

⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

NO PROFIT GUARANTEE: This EA is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee. All trading involves risk of loss.

PAST PERFORMANCE does not guarantee future results.

USE AT YOUR OWN RISK: Only trade with funds you can afford to lose.

TEST FIRST: Always test on demo account before going live.

