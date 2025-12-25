Smart Grid Adaptive 5 - Advanced Grid Trading EA

Transform Your Trading with Intelligent Grid Strategy

⚠️ RISK WARNING: Trading involves significant risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use at your own risk.

🚀 Why Choose Smart Grid Adaptive 5?

⚡ Smart Signal System ✅ Dual MA Trend Filter - M15 timeframe for reliable trend direction

- M15 timeframe for reliable trend direction ✅ RSI Precision Entry - M5 timeframe for optimal entry timing

- M5 timeframe for optimal entry timing ✅ Three Entry Modes - Flexible, Force Buy, or Force Sell 🛡️ Advanced Risk Protection ✅ Margin Guard - 70% minimum free margin protection

- 70% minimum free margin protection ✅ Emergency Stop - Auto-stop during margin emergencies

- Auto-stop during margin emergencies ✅ Basket Take Profit - Close all positions at target profit 🎯 Optimized Performance ✅ MQL5 Market Validated - Passed all compliance tests

- Passed all compliance tests ✅ Multi-Symbol Ready - Works on EURUSD, XAUUSD, and more

- Works on EURUSD, XAUUSD, and more ✅ Minimal Logging - Optimized for fast performance

📊 Core Features Breakdown

🎯 Entry System

The EA waits for the perfect setup:

Trend Confirmation: Fast MA (14) vs Slow MA (50) on M15

Fast MA (14) vs Slow MA (50) on M15 Entry Timing: RSI (9) on M5 with customizable levels

RSI (9) on M5 with customizable levels Price Validation: Current price must confirm trend direction

🔄 Grid Management

Adaptive Grid Spacing: Adjusts automatically to broker requirements

Adjusts automatically to broker requirements Progressive Lot Sizing: Configurable recovery steps

Configurable recovery steps Layer Control: Max 10 layers per side

⚙️ Technical Specifications

Parameter Default Value Description Initial Lot Size 0.001 Ultra-safe starting lot (optimized for XAUUSD) Max Lot Size 0.01 Maximum lot size with auto-adjustment Grid Points 1000 Distance between grid levels (optimized for D1) Basket TP $5.00 Total profit target for all positions Min Free Margin 70% Minimum free margin before trading pauses

🔧 Installation & Setup

Download the .ex5 file Attach to any MT5 chart (recommended: EURUSD H1 or XAUUSD D1) Configure your preferred settings Monitor via the info panel on your chart

🎮 Recommended Settings

For Beginners (Safe Mode): Pair: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M1

Initial Lot: 0.01

Grid Points: 500

Max Layers: 8

Enable Margin Protection: Yes

For Experienced Traders: Adjust lot sizes according to your risk tolerance

Modify grid spacing based on volatility

Customize RSI levels for different market conditions

📈 Backtest Results

The EA has been validated through:

✅ MQL5 Market Validation - Passed all compliance checks

- Passed all compliance checks ✅ EURUSD H1 Testing - 170+ trades in strategy tester

- 170+ trades in strategy tester ✅ XAUUSD D1 Validation - Passed with margin protection

- Passed with margin protection ✅ Real Tick Simulation - Tested with quality modeling

🆘 Support & Updates

📧 Email Support: Available through MQL5 Market

Available through MQL5 Market 🔄 Free Updates: For the duration of your license

For the duration of your license 📚 Detailed Documentation: Included in download

Included in download 👥 User Community: Join discussions on MQL5

❓ Frequently Asked Questions

A: Yes! The EA includes multiple safety features (70% margin protection, emergency stop, small lot sizes) making it suitable for traders of all experience levels. However, always test on demo first.

A: With default settings (0.001 lot), you can start with $100-200. For safer operation, we recommend $500+.

A: Yes! The EA is fully compatible with both netting and hedging account types.

A: You can run one instance per chart. The EA uses unique magic numbers for each pair.

⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

NO PROFIT GUARANTEE: This EA is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee. All trading involves risk of loss. PAST PERFORMANCE does not guarantee future results. USE AT YOUR OWN RISK: Only trade with funds you can afford to lose. TEST FIRST: Always test on demo account before going live.

Ready to experience smart grid trading? Click "Buy Now" to get started!