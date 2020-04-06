Eur Usd Rsi Trader

EURUSD Rsi Trend Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to automatically trade EUR/USD on M5 with maximum security.

Main Features:

  • Automatic lot sizing based on your account balance and risk percentage

  • Adaptive SL and TP → maximum loss and profit adjust with your balance

  • Automatic BreakEven at 50 points

  • 1 trade per day for disciplined risk management

  • Anti-spread and trading hours filter (08:00 – 20:00)

  • RSI 70/30 and EMA200 M5 to detect reliable trends

Advantages:

  • Protects your capital even with a small balance

  • Allows progressive and secure growth of your capital

  • Easy to install and use

Ideal for: beginner and experienced traders who want to automate trading while limiting risks.


