Eur Usd Rsi Trader
- エキスパート
- Maxence David Roger Gautier
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 10
EURUSD Rsi Trend Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to automatically trade EUR/USD on M5 with maximum security.
Main Features:
Automatic lot sizing based on your account balance and risk percentage
Adaptive SL and TP → maximum loss and profit adjust with your balance
Automatic BreakEven at 50 points
1 trade per day for disciplined risk management
Anti-spread and trading hours filter (08:00 – 20:00)
RSI 70/30 and EMA200 M5 to detect reliable trends
Advantages:
Protects your capital even with a small balance
Allows progressive and secure growth of your capital
Easy to install and use
Ideal for: beginner and experienced traders who want to automate trading while limiting risks.