Moving Averages Expert EA

Moving Averages Expert EA is a type of automated trading strategy that utilizes two different moving averages to generate buy and sell signals. The moving averages are based on historical price data, and they are used to identify trends and determine the direction of the market. This EA by default generates buy signals when the fast moving average crosses above the slow moving average , indicating that the market is trending upwards. Conversely, sell signals are generated when the fast moving average crosses below the slow moving average, indicating that the market is trending downwards.


This expert advisor can be used on a variety of financial instruments, including stocks, forex, and commodities. The following settings were tested on EURUSD.

INPUTS

Fast MA period = 115

Fast MA price  = PRICE_MEDIAN

Slow MA period = 18

Slow MA price  = PRICE_CLOSE

TIMEFRAME     = H1 

OR

Fast MA period = 241

Fast MA price  = PRICE_LOW

Slow MA period = 18

Slow MA price  = PRICE_CLOSE

TIMEFRAME     = H1

OR

Fast MA period = 122

Fast MA price  = PRICE_OPEN

Slow MA period = 18

Slow MA price  = PRICE_CLOSE

TIMEFRAME     = H1


 

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