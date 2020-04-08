SMC FVG iFVG Source Code

This indicator automatically detects and marks Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and inverse Fair Value Gaps (iFVG) in real time.
It analyzes price action to identify imbalances created by strong market moves, highlighting potential areas of interest for price rebalancing, continuation, or reversal.
The indicator updates dynamically as new candles form, providing clear and objective visualization of valid FVG and iFVG zones without manual analysis.
It is well suited for Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT-based strategies, and price-action traders seeking precise imbalance identification.

After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.

