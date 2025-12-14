Volume Profile Trading System is NOT just another volume indicator. It's a complete trading ecosystem that combines professional volume profile visualization with an intelligent automated trading strategy. While other indicators show you WHERE volume is concentrated, Volume Profile Trading System shows you WHERE, WHEN, and HOW to trade it! displaying real volume distribution by price instead of time. It helps traders identify fair value zones, institutional activity, and high-probability trade areas with precision.

SPECIAL BONUS OFFER

Every purchase includes our "VP Breakouts EA" absolutely FREE - a $97 value! Allowing full automated trading using the same Volume Profile strategies, After purchase send us a message or leave a comment to receive your special free copy.

POWERFUL INDICATOR FEATURES

Dual-Side Display Technology Left Side: Bars grow rightward with volume numbers

Right Side: Bars grow leftward for mirror effect

Clean, professional layout that doesn't clutter your chart Smart Volume Distribution Automatic VAH/ VAL /POC detection

Adjustable value area percentage (70% default)

Real-time volume calculation across bars/sessions/days

Works on Forex, Indices, Crypto, Stocks, Metals, Future

Customizable Visuals Change colors for POC, VAH, VAL lines

Adjustable ASCII bar width and transparency

Font size and text color customization

Show/hide volume numbers and labels Flexible Calculation Modes Bar-based calculation (last X bars)

Session-based (custom time periods)

Daily calculation (current trading day)

Use Volume Profile on any timeframe

Apply multiple Volume Profiles (VP1,VP2...) on the same chart Professional Tools Show volume after bars or in separate column

Customizable line widths and styles

Price-level labels with directional arrows

TRADING STRATEGY INCLUDED

1️⃣ Volume Profile Breakout Strategy



Buy when price breaks structure above VAH

Sell when price breaks structure below VAL

Designed for strong trends

2️⃣ Mean Reversion Strategy



Sell at VAH (overbought zone)

Buy at VAL (oversold zone)

Targets return to POC

3️⃣ Smart Retest Strategy



Trade only after breakout and retest

Higher accuracy & reduced drawdown

4️⃣ Adaptive Auto Strategy (Recommended)



Automatically switches strategy based on market condition

Narrow Value Area → Range trading

Wide Value Area → Breakout trading

5️⃣ Volume-Confirmed Entry Strategy



Trades only when volume confirms the move

Filters out false and weak breakouts

Aligns entries with institutional volume flow

6️⃣ Professional Risk Management Strategy

