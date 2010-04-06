Volume Profile Trading System

Volume Profile Trading System is NOT just another volume indicator. It's a complete trading ecosystem that combines professional volume profile visualization with an intelligent automated trading strategy. While other indicators show you WHERE volume is concentrated, Volume Profile Trading System shows you WHERE, WHEN, and HOW to trade it! displaying real volume distribution by price instead of time. It helps traders identify fair value zones, institutional activity, and high-probability trade areas with precision.

User Guide : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766301

POWERFUL INDICATOR FEATURES 

Dual-Side Display Technology

  • Left Side: Bars grow rightward with volume numbers
  • Right Side: Bars grow leftward for mirror effect
  • Clean, professional layout that doesn't clutter your chart

    Smart Volume Distribution

    • Automatic VAH/ VAL /POC detection
    • Adjustable value area percentage (70% default)
    • Real-time volume calculation across bars/sessions/days
    • Works on Forex, Indices, Crypto, Stocks, Metals, Future

      Customizable Visuals

      • Change colors for POC, VAH, VAL lines
      • Adjustable ASCII bar width and transparency
      • Font size and text color customization
      • Show/hide volume numbers and labels

        Flexible Calculation Modes

        • Bar-based calculation (last X bars)
        • Session-based (custom time periods)
        • Daily calculation (current trading day)
        • Use Volume Profile on any timeframe
        • Apply multiple Volume Profiles (VP1,VP2...) on the same chart

          Professional Tools

          • Show volume after bars or in separate column
          • Customizable line widths and styles
          • Price-level labels with directional arrows

          TRADING STRATEGY INCLUDED 

             Volume Profile Breakout Strategy

          • Buy when price breaks structure above VAH
          • Sell when price breaks structure below VAL
          • Designed for strong trends

               Mean Reversion Strategy

            • Sell at VAH (overbought zone)
            • Buy at VAL (oversold zone)
            • Targets return to POC

                 Smart Retest Strategy

              • Trade only after breakout and retest
              • Higher accuracy & reduced drawdown

                   Adaptive Auto Strategy (Recommended)

                • Automatically switches strategy based on market condition
                • Narrow Value Area → Range trading
                • Wide Value Area → Breakout trading

                     Volume-Confirmed Entry Strategy

                  • Trades only when volume confirms the move
                  • Filters out false and weak breakouts
                  • Aligns entries with institutional volume flow

                       Professional Risk Management Strategy

                    • Automatically controls risk on every trade
                    • Adjustable stop loss and take profit
                    • Trade limits and trading hour filters


