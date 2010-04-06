Volume Profile Trading System is NOT just another volume indicator. It's a complete trading ecosystem that combines professional volume profile visualization with an intelligent automated trading strategy. While other indicators show you WHERE volume is concentrated, Volume Profile Trading System shows you WHERE, WHEN, and HOW to trade it! displaying real volume distribution by price instead of time. It helps traders identify fair value zones, institutional activity, and high-probability trade areas with precision.

User Guide : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766301

POWERFUL INDICATOR FEATURES

Dual-Side Display Technology

Left Side: Bars grow rightward with volume numbers

Smart Volume Distribution

Automatic VAH/ VAL /POC detection

Customizable Visuals

Change colors for POC, VAH, VAL lines

Flexible Calculation Modes

Bar-based calculation (last X bars)

Apply multiple Volume Profiles (VP1,VP2...) on the same chart

Professional Tools

Show volume after bars or in separate column

Customizable line widths and styles

TRADING STRATEGY INCLUDED

Volume Profile Breakout Strategy



Buy when price breaks structure above VAH

Sell when price breaks structure below VAL

Designed for strong trends

Mean Reversion Strategy



Sell at VAH (overbought zone)

Buy at VAL (oversold zone)

Targets return to POC

Smart Retest Strategy



Trade only after breakout and retest

Higher accuracy & reduced drawdown

Adaptive Auto Strategy (Recommended)



Automatically switches strategy based on market condition

Narrow Value Area → Range trading

Wide Value Area → Breakout trading

Volume-Confirmed Entry Strategy



Trades only when volume confirms the move

Filters out false and weak breakouts

Aligns entries with institutional volume flow

Professional Risk Management Strategy

