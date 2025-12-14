Volume Profile Trading System

Volume Profile Trading System is NOT just another volume indicator. It's a complete trading ecosystem that combines professional volume profile visualization with an intelligent automated trading strategy. While other indicators show you WHERE volume is concentrated, Volume Profile Trading System shows you WHERE, WHEN, and HOW to trade it! displaying real volume distribution by price instead of time. It helps traders identify fair value zones, institutional activity, and high-probability trade areas with precision.

SPECIAL BONUS OFFER  

Every purchase includes our "VP Breakouts EA" absolutely FREE - a $97 value! Allowing full automated trading using the same Volume Profile strategies, After purchase send us a message or leave a comment to receive your special free copy.

POWERFUL INDICATOR FEATURES 

  1. Dual-Side Display Technology

    • Left Side: Bars grow rightward with volume numbers

    • Right Side: Bars grow leftward for mirror effect

    • Clean, professional layout that doesn't clutter your chart

  2. Smart Volume Distribution

    • Automatic VAH/ VAL /POC detection

    • Adjustable value area percentage (70% default)

    • Real-time volume calculation across bars/sessions/days

    • Works on Forex, Indices, Crypto, Stocks, Metals, Future

  3. Customizable Visuals

    • Change colors for POC, VAH, VAL lines

    • Adjustable ASCII bar width and transparency

    • Font size and text color customization

    • Show/hide volume numbers and labels

  4. Flexible Calculation Modes

    • Bar-based calculation (last X bars)

    • Session-based (custom time periods)

    • Daily calculation (current trading day)

    • Use Volume Profile on any timeframe

    • Apply multiple Volume Profiles (VP1,VP2...) on the same chart

  5. Professional Tools

    • Show volume after bars or in separate column

    • Customizable line widths and styles

    • Price-level labels with directional arrows

TRADING STRATEGY INCLUDED 

   1️⃣ Volume Profile Breakout Strategy

  • Buy when price breaks structure above VAH
  • Sell when price breaks structure below VAL
  • Designed for strong trends

   2️⃣ Mean Reversion Strategy

  • Sell at VAH (overbought zone)
  • Buy at VAL (oversold zone)
  • Targets return to POC

   3️⃣ Smart Retest Strategy

  • Trade only after breakout and retest
  • Higher accuracy & reduced drawdown

   4️⃣ Adaptive Auto Strategy (Recommended)

  • Automatically switches strategy based on market condition
  • Narrow Value Area → Range trading
  • Wide Value Area → Breakout trading

   5️⃣ Volume-Confirmed Entry Strategy

  • Trades only when volume confirms the move
  • Filters out false and weak breakouts
  • Aligns entries with institutional volume flow

   6️⃣ Professional Risk Management Strategy

  • Automatically controls risk on every trade
  • Adjustable stop loss and take profit
  • Trade limits and trading hour filters


Altri dall’autore
Dynamic Fibo Scalper
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Exclusive deal: 70% discount for a limited period. Dynamic Fibo Scalper is an automated trading tool that uses Dynamic Fibonacci levels to find trading opportunities. You can set up to 5 custom levels in the EA’s inputs, and it will monitor the price movement. When the price crosses any of your chosen levels, the EA will automatically enter a buy or sell trade. This EA is perfect for traders who want a simple and effective strategy based on Fibonacci analysis. It’s fully customizable , easy t
TradeVisualizer
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Indicatori
L’indicatore Trade Visualizer dà vita ai tuoi dati di trading, mostrando l’intera cronologia delle operazioni direttamente sui grafici MT5. Che tu stia analizzando le tue performance o i segnali dei trader MQL5, questo strumento trasforma i dati grezzi in visualizzazioni chiare e intuitive. Ogni trade è rappresentato da frecce di entrata/uscita, linee collegate e tooltip con prezzo, profitto, volume e pips. Nota: Se hai scaricato questo indicatore, inviaci un messaggio con la tua e-mail per rice
FREE
Quant Levels
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Indicatori
Quant Levels Indicator   is a premium component of the   Quantitative Trading Analysis Toolkit , designed to transform subjective trading into data-driven decision making. This advanced tool provides institutional-grade support and resistance analysis directly on your MT5 charts. " Please support our work by leaving a review ". As a thank-you gift , we’ll share a special template that helps you display signal trade history directly on your chart. Free indicator to visualize any MT5/MT4 signals i
FREE
Trendline Breakouts
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Experts
Trendline Breakouts is a semi-automatic expert advisor, which means you only need to draw the support and resistance lines, and then let the expert advisor handle the trading for you. You can use this expert for every market and time frame. Backtesting is not available because this is a semi-automatic EA. You draw the trendlines and let the expert trade for you. This expert enables you to automatically trade breakouts of both horizontal support and resistance and trendlines, unlike the tradition
Pro Trading Analytics
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (2)
Utilità
“Prezzo di lancio: $55 (solo 2 copie disponibili!). Prezzo successivo: $75. Prezzo finale: $149.” Se hai acquistato il nostro prodotto, inviaci un messaggio con la tua email per ricevere la tua copia del ProTrading Analytics Template in Excel. Sblocca tutto il potenziale della tua strategia con questa soluzione all-in-one: Trade History Exporter + Pro Excel Trading Dashboard . Che tradare manualmente o usare Expert Advisors (EAs), questo strumento potente ti consente di analizzare, ottimizzare e
Send Orders At Time
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (1)
Experts
This new time-based strategy   enable you to schedule precise buy/sell orders at any predefined time , allowing you to execute trades based on timing rather than technical analysis.  The system automatically can determines the order type (buy or sell) based on technical confirmations provided by RSI and moving averages. You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable technical filters . Link to MT4 version :  https://www.
FREE
Send Orders At Time MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
This new   time-based strategy   enable you to schedule precise buy/sell orders at any predefined time , allowing you to execute trades based on timing rather than technical analysis.  The system automatically can determines the order type (buy or sell) based on technical confirmations provided by RSI and moving averages. You have the freedom to adjust and customize all parameters related to Buy and Sell criteria, as well as enable or disable technical filters . Link to MT5 version :  https://ww
FREE
Range Breakout MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
5 (3)
Experts
The Range Breakout X2 is following a scalping breakout strategy. This expert will identify the daily 4 key levels of support and resistance and will open Long and short trades on these levels.Profits can be secured with the adjustable trailing stop... Note : Please be advised that due to the current market conditions (volatile market), we recommend activating the second levels (15H) and deactivating the first levels (11H). This is an optimized range breakout strategy with a simple and full cust
Strategy Master MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Strategy Master   is a 5-in-1 EA, offering a choice of 5 distinct strategies within a single expert advisor. You can activate one to five strategies simultaneously and customize your trading by enabling or disabling filters to validate entries. These five strategies encompass a range of approaches, including three technical strategies (Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Ichimoku), a renowned price action strategy (Breakout), and a time-based strategy (SendOrder at Time). We understand that mar
Trendline Breakouts MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Trendline Breakouts   is a semi-automatic expert advisor, which means you only need to draw the support and resistance lines, and then let the expert advisor handle the trading for you. You can use this expert for every market and time frame. Backtesting is not available because this is a semi-automatic EA. You draw the trendlines and let the expert trade for you. This expert enables you to automatically trade breakouts of both horizontal support and resistance and trendlines, unlike the traditi
Quick Funding in Prop Trading Firms
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4.85 (27)
Experts
This EA is designed to pass challenges of prop firms (proprietary trading firm) that allow use of High and Low Frequency trading strategies. A Gift i ncluded in this expert    :   Range Breakout strategy  that identify daily support and resistance levels and initiating both Long and Short trades automaticly at these key points. We use special HFT strategy that detect large movements and employ stop loss to protect your equity. It has build-in equity protector which will stop the EA once the pro
Golden Candlesticks MT4
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Golden candlesticks are highly  profitable patterns that have been tested and selected from among dozens of patterns. This Expert Advisor is the result of nine years of in-depth study and practical experience in the financial markets. We analyzed the works of experts like Steve Nison, Stephen Bigalow , François Baron and Gregory Morris... focusing on candlestick pattern techniques. Free indicator to visualize any MT5/MT4 signals in your chart   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152555 W
Grid Strategy
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Exclusive deal: 70% discount for a limited period. Super Grid Strategy EA   is a versatile and powerful grid trading tool, perfect for both Forex and CFD traders. It places up to 20 pending orders (10 stop and 10 limit) at your preferred time, with customizable distances and spacing between orders for maximum flexibility. Key features include: Fixed Grid :  Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the price and between each order, and this parameter can be adjusted based on market conditions.
Hedge Manual Trades
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilità
This Expert Advisor is designed to help traders manage their positions automatically. It can hedge manual trades when a specified (loss or win) threshold is reached, reducing risk. The EA also allows traders to close buy or sell trades individually based on profit or loss, and it can close all trades when a certain total profit or loss is achieved. With customizable settings for trade management, this EA helps traders automate their strategies and improve efficiency. The EA opens trades using th
Excel ProTrading Analytics
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilità
Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this  all-in-one  solution:  Trade History Exporter  +  Pro Excel Trading Dashboard . Whether you're trading manually or using Expert Advisors (EAs), this powerful tool allows you to analyze, optimize, and improve your performance with professional-grade metrics and interactive dashboards. With the Pro Excel Dashboard, you can deeply analyze your trade history—manual or algorithmic—and even evaluate any EA’s performance using backtest resu
Prop Firm Trading Simulator
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilità
Master prop firm challenges before risking real money!   Our advanced simulator recreates authentic prop firm trading environments, helping you practice, strategize, and pass challenges with confidence.   Using our Simulator, you can simulate any prop firm challenge using demo or live accounts, supports both manual trading strategies and automated trading via EAs ,  create personalized challenges for customized periods, and challenge yourself to develop the discipline needed for consistent profi
Range Breakout X2
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
4 (3)
Experts
The Range Breakout X2 is following a scalping breakout strategy. This expert will identify the daily 4 key levels of support and resistance and will open Long and short trades on these levels.Profits can be secured with the adjustable trailing stop... Note : Please be advised that due to the current market conditions (volatile market), we recommend activating the second levels (15H) and deactivating the first levels (11H). This is an optimized range breakout strategy with a simple and full cust
Strategy Master
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Strategy Master is a 5-in-1 EA, offering a choice of 5 distinct strategies within a single expert advisor. You can activate one to five strategies simultaneously and customize your trading by enabling or disabling filters to validate entries. These five strategies encompass a range of approaches, including three technical strategies (Moving Average, Bollinger Bands, and Ichimoku), a renowned price action strategy (Breakout), and a time-based strategy (SendOrder at Time). The link for MT4 version
Golden candlesticks
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Golden candlesticks are highly  profitable patterns that have been tested and selected from among dozens of patterns. This Expert Advisor is the result of nine years of in-depth study and practical experience in the financial markets. We analyzed the works of experts like   Steve Nison, Stephen   Bigalow   , François Baron and Gregory Morris... focusing on candlestick pattern techniques. Free indicator to visualize any MT5/MT4 signals in your chart   :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152
Super Grid Strategy
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Experts
Exclusive deal: 70% discount for a limited period. Super Grid Strategy EA is a versatile and powerful grid trading tool, perfect for both Forex and CFD traders. It places up to 20 pending orders (10 stop and 10 limit) at your preferred time, with customizable distances and spacing between orders for maximum flexibility. Key features include: Fixed Grid :  Orders are placed at a fixed distance from the price and between each order, and this parameter can be adjusted based on market conditions. D
Trading Keyboard
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilità
Trading Keyboard (FastTrade Hotkeys) EA is an advanced tool designed for traders who want to execute trades quickly and efficiently using their keyboard. It allows users to place, modify, and close orders with customizable hotkeys, making trading as fast and intuitive as possible. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this EA enhances your trading experience by reducing manual clicks and improving reaction time. Key Features: Hotkey-Based Trading – Execute trades, modify posit
Quantitative Trading Analysis
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilità
Trasforma il tuo trading passando dalle supposizioni alle decisioni basate sui dati. Scopri la potenza dell’analisi quantitativa utilizzata dalle istituzioni professionali, ora accessibile a ogni trader serio. “In trading, ciò che viene misurato può essere migliorato. Inizia a misurare ciò che conta davvero.” Questo completo toolkit di analisi quantitativa, originale e protetto da copyright, è stato progettato per i trader che desiderano comprendere a fondo il comportamento del mercato, la volat
Prop Firm Simulator
Abdeljalil El Kedmiri
Utilità
Padroneggia le sfide delle prop firm prima di rischiare denaro reale!   Il nostro simulatore avanzato ricrea ambienti di trading autentici delle prop firm, aiutandoti a fare pratica, elaborare strategie e superare le sfide con sicurezza. Utilizzando il nostro Simulatore, puoi simulare qualsiasi sfida di prop firm utilizzando conti demo o reali, supporta sia strategie di trading manuali che trading automatizzato tramite EA, crea sfide personalizzate per periodi personalizzati e mettiti alla prova
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione