Manual Trading in Strategy Tester

Manual Trading Dashboard for MT5 Strategy Tester





This utility adds a clean on-chart dashboard that lets you manually trade inside the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester — ideal for discretionary backtesting, replay-style practice, and validating execution rules under realistic conditions.





Instead of relying on the standard interface, you get a fast workflow to place and manage orders directly from the panel.









✅ Features

• Place Market orders and Pending orders from the dashboard

• Quickly modify SL / TP on open positions and pending orders

• Adjust risk settings and position sizing

• Patrial position closing



• Calculate testing session statistic as you go





🎯 Best For

• Manual traders who want to practice and backtest inside the Strategy Tester

• Traders developing rule-based execution who need consistent risk control

• Anyone who wants a faster, cleaner order workflow during testing









⚠️ Risk Notice

This is a manual execution assistant for the MT5 Strategy Tester. Trading involves risk and results will vary depending on market conditions and execution.



