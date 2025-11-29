Easy Trade Panel Expert for MT5

The Easy Trade Panel is a dedicated trading tool designed to enhance risk control and capital management. This expert advisor includes two main sections:

· Order execution, position sizing, and risk-reward configuration

· Trade management features for active positions

Features and Specifications

Category Capital Management – Risk Management – Trading Utilities Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Beginner Indicator Type Risk & Capital Control Time Frame Multi-timeframe Trading Style Scalping – Day Trading – Intraday Trading Markets Supported Forex – Stocks – Indices

Overview

The Easy Trade Panel Expert is designed to safeguard profits and reduce trading risks. Key functionalities include setting multiple take-profit (TP) levels and visualizing risk-to-reward ratios for both buy and sell orders—making it an essential tool for disciplined trade planning.

Executing Buy Orders in an Uptrend

On the EUR/USD 1-hour chart, a buy position was opened using the Easy Trade Panel Expert. Traders can enter long positions instantly using the Buy button or set pending buy orders through dedicated configuration options.

Executing Sell Orders in an Uptrend

On the EUR/JPY 15-minute chart, a sell trade was executed using the panel’s tools, which allow defining stop loss and take profit levels based on position size. Users can set the stop loss using:

· Pip value

· Balance percentage

· Fixed dollar amount

Additional trade-management functions such as Trailing Stop, BreakEven (Risk-Free), and Partial Close further support effective management of sell positions.

Easy Trade Panel Expert Settings

General Settings

· Time to next bar: Shows remaining time before the candle closes

· One Click Trading: Enables instant order execution

· Take Profit: Turns TP functionality on or off

· Stop Loss: Enables or disables SL

· Virtual TP & SL: Activates virtual profit/loss levels

· Partial Close: Closes 50% of active positions

· Show all TP & SL: Displays server-side orders within the panel

Order Management

· Buy / Sell: Executes market orders

· Buy.P / Sell.P: Places pending buy and sell orders

Lot Sizing

· Volume selection: Choose desired trade size

Risk Management

· SL Type: Set stop loss by fixed amount, balance percentage, or pip distance

Reward Management

· Single TP RR: Configure risk-to-reward for one TP level

· Multiple TP: Set multiple take-profit targets with custom values

Position Management

· B All: Applies break-even mode to all profitable trades

· C All: Closes all open positions

· C Last: Closes the most recent position

· Visual: Displays a visual risk-to-reward model

· Position Management Panel: Shows or hides management settings

Conclusion

The Easy Trade Panel Expert is a powerful trading utility designed to improve trade execution, risk management, and profit protection. With features such as Risk-Free mode, Partial Close, and multiple TP levels, traders can minimize losses while optimizing returns—resulting in smarter, more controlled trade outcomes.