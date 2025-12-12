Manual Trading in Strategy Tester
- Yardımcı programlar
- Filip Dockal
- Sürüm: 1.14
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Manual Trading Dashboard for MT5 Strategy Tester
This utility adds a clean on-chart dashboard that lets you manually trade inside the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester — ideal for discretionary backtesting, replay-style practice, and validating execution rules under realistic conditions.
Instead of relying on the standard interface, you get a fast workflow to place and manage orders directly from the panel.
✅ Features
• Place Market orders and Pending orders from the dashboard
• Quickly modify SL / TP on open positions and pending orders
• Adjust risk settings and position sizing
• Patrial position closing
• Calculate testing session statistic as you go
🎯 Best For
• Manual traders who want to practice and backtest inside the Strategy Tester
• Traders developing rule-based execution who need consistent risk control
• Anyone who wants a faster, cleaner order workflow during testing
⚠️ Risk Notice
This is a manual execution assistant for the MT5 Strategy Tester. Trading involves risk and results will vary depending on market conditions and execution.