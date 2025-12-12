Manual Trading in Strategy Tester

Manual Trading Dashboard for MT5 Strategy Tester


This utility adds a clean on-chart dashboard that lets you manually trade inside the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester — ideal for discretionary backtesting, replay-style practice, and validating execution rules under realistic conditions.

Instead of relying on the standard interface, you get a fast workflow to place and manage orders directly from the panel.


 ✅ Features
• Place Market orders and Pending orders from the dashboard  
• Quickly modify SL / TP on open positions and pending orders  
• Adjust risk settings and position sizing
Patrial position closing
• Calculate testing session statistic as you go    

🎯 Best For
• Manual traders who want to practice and backtest inside the Strategy Tester  
• Traders developing rule-based execution who need consistent risk control    
• Anyone who wants a faster, cleaner order workflow during testing  


⚠️ Risk Notice
This is a manual execution assistant for the MT5 Strategy Tester. Trading involves risk and results will vary depending on market conditions and execution.

