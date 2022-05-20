NewTrendAlert

New Trend Alerts finds new trends at the changing bar very quickly. If the trend has enough power and a quality up/down angle, then the indicator sends multiple alarms to alert you: via email, mobile notification, alert window and alert sound. All of these different alarms are optional, and you can choose which ones you would like to use.

The indicator calculates the derivative of the price chart to reveal the slope of price curve and its sign changes. Red bars indicate a positive sign or uptrend and Cyan bars indicate a down trend. There's another visual alarm, a Black bar. After a trend direction change, the bar in the indicator changes to a black color. So you are equipped with 5 different signals and will never miss out on a trend.

Positive values of the indicator curve show the existence of uptrends and vice versa. Changing from Red bar to Cyan bar simply reveals how close the end of the trend is. So an uptrend will have not finished after the appearance of the Cyan bar

There are two group of input parameters: Indicator Setting consists of period, SOFTNESS and Accuracy, and Alert  Setting. With a higher value of SOFTNESS, the indicator ignores little price changes and low trends. Therefore, the indicator stays at its state longer as an up or down trend. Less SOFTNESS, results in more sensitivity but lower accuracy. Accuracy parameter is used to control when to send the alarm. The minimum value is 40 pips. If the variation of price curve is less than the Accuracy value, then no alarm will be sent.

New Trend Alerts has less sensitivity on short timeframes such as M1 and M5. Therefore, you can select longer timeframes like H1 and higher.

PLEASE NOTE: You should enable notifications in MetaTrader in order to receive Email and Mobile Notifications from this indicator. To do so, go to Tools menu, select Options, choose Email and add a check-mark to Enable notifications and fill the boxes. Also copy your MetaTrader ID from your mobile phone and paste it to the PC version of MetaTrader:

Tools/Options/Email
Tools/Options/Notifications


Input Parameters:

Indicator Setting
  
period
Period
SOFTNESS
Softness of Curve (0<S<1)
Accuracy
Accuracy of Alerts (pip)
   
Alert Setting  
sendEmail Activate Send Email?
sendNotification Activate Send Cell Phone Notification?
SoundAlert Activate Alert Sound?
AlertWindow Activate Alert Window?



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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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POscillator
Arya Tavakol
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The most sensitive indicator you've ever seen . . . POscillator is a sensitive indicator to find each trend direction change in every timeframe. It shows price variations and reveals up or down trends. POscillator makes a price curve based on frequency filters. The procedure makes two price functions by using high-frequency and low-frequency filters separately. Then it adds them together to create a smoothed price curve. The final stage of the indicator converts this smoothed curve to an oscil
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POscillator Alert
Arya Tavakol
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The most sensitive indicator you've ever seen! And now with Alerts POscillator Alert is a sensitive indicator that finds each trend direction change in every timeframe and then notifies you with the necessary alarms. It's a new version of the  POscillator Indicator, with the addition of its alarm sending capability. The Indicator can send multiple alerts: email, mobile phone notification, alert window and alert sound. All of these different alarms are optional and you can choose the ones you w
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