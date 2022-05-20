NewTrendAlert

New Trend Alerts finds new trends at the changing bar very quickly. If the trend has enough power and a quality up/down angle, then the indicator sends multiple alarms to alert you: via email, mobile notification, alert window and alert sound. All of these different alarms are optional, and you can choose which ones you would like to use.

The indicator calculates the derivative of the price chart to reveal the slope of price curve and its sign changes. Red bars indicate a positive sign or uptrend and Cyan bars indicate a down trend. There's another visual alarm, a Black bar. After a trend direction change, the bar in the indicator changes to a black color. So you are equipped with 5 different signals and will never miss out on a trend.

Positive values of the indicator curve show the existence of uptrends and vice versa. Changing from Red bar to Cyan bar simply reveals how close the end of the trend is. So an uptrend will have not finished after the appearance of the Cyan bar