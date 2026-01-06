This signal is published to provide transparent insight into the real market behavior of the rule-based automated trading system Callous EA.

All trades shown on this signal account are executed, managed, and closed fully automatically by Callous EA.

No manual intervention, external signals, or additional filters are used.

🔍 Purpose of the Signal

The purpose of this signal is to allow users to observe:

The trading discipline of Callous EA

Its trade entry and exit logic

Risk and capital management approach

System behavior under different market conditions

This signal is provided for reference and informational purposes only.

It is not a recommendation to copy trades and does not offer any profit or performance guarantees.

⚙️ Operating Conditions

The signal is operated under the conditions for which Callous EA is optimized:

Symbol: USDJPY

Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)

Trading Style: Intraday

According to the system rules:

A maximum of one open position at any given time

All trades include a mandatory stop loss

Positions are closed before the end of the trading day

No positions are carried overnight

Pending orders are canceled at the end of the day

🛡️ Risk Control & Protection Logic

Callous EA does not aim to trade continuously in all market conditions.

The system may deliberately remain inactive under:

High spread conditions

Low liquidity environments

Abnormal market behavior

Broker-related limitations (StopLevel, FreezeLevel, etc.)

The primary objective is to avoid unnecessary trades and protect capital.

📊 Performance Disclaimer

Past performance displayed in this signal:

Does not guarantee future results

May vary depending on market conditions, volatility, spreads, and broker infrastructure

Live trading results may differ based on:

Broker execution quality

Account type

Latency and trading conditions

⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading in financial markets involves significant risk and may result in partial or total loss of invested capital.

This signal and Callous EA do not constitute investment advice.

Users who choose to follow this signal or use the EA are fully responsible for: