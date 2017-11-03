ISEEAutoTrade is a fully automated Expert Advisor, which does not require additional configuration.

It is based on the trading experience of three traders and using common experience with indicators.

With the built-in deposit protection, it does not use more than one percent of the deposit for opening trades.

It is based on five indicators refined by personal experience.

It features a system of protection against indicator contradictions. In case they disagree, the EA automatically closes the trades.

The EA is fully tested on a real account, no curve fitting was performed.





Parameters

Stop Out - set at the level of 15% of the deposit.

- set at the level of 15% of the deposit. Amount for a new position - open new positions with a lot size equal to 1% of the deposit.

- open new positions with a lot size equal to 1% of the deposit. Maximum position amount - the maximum lot size in positions is 20.

- the maximum lot size in positions is 20. Amount to add on addition - increase the lot size of consecutive positions by 1% during profitable movements.

- increase the lot size of consecutive positions by 1% during profitable movements. Amount to close on reduction - decrease the lot size of positions by 1% when trades are closed at a loss.

- decrease the lot size of positions by 1% when trades are closed at a loss. Martingale Multiplier - martingale multiplier, disabled by default.

- martingale multiplier, disabled by default. Expert Magic Number - magic number to distinguish the EA's trades from other trades.

- magic number to distinguish the EA's trades from other trades. Custom order comment - custom comments.





Requirements

Currency pair: EUR/USD. Timeframe: М30. Five decimal places in the broker's quotes. Direct and permanent Internet connection. The computer must be always running during the EA operation.