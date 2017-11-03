ISEEAutoTrade
- Experts
-
Dmitriy CherkasovGreetings to all!
I am the director of a financial management company, as well as the co-founder of a subsidiary company in the direction of computer development.
Our established industry is the management of the investment capital of individuals and organizations.
- Version: 43.12
- Activations: 5
ISEEAutoTrade is a fully automated Expert Advisor, which does not require additional configuration.
It is based on the trading experience of three traders and using common experience with indicators.
With the built-in deposit protection, it does not use more than one percent of the deposit for opening trades.
It is based on five indicators refined by personal experience.
It features a system of protection against indicator contradictions. In case they disagree, the EA automatically closes the trades.
The EA is fully tested on a real account, no curve fitting was performed.
Parameters
- Stop Out - set at the level of 15% of the deposit.
- Amount for a new position - open new positions with a lot size equal to 1% of the deposit.
- Maximum position amount - the maximum lot size in positions is 20.
- Amount to add on addition - increase the lot size of consecutive positions by 1% during profitable movements.
- Amount to close on reduction - decrease the lot size of positions by 1% when trades are closed at a loss.
- Martingale Multiplier - martingale multiplier, disabled by default.
- Expert Magic Number - magic number to distinguish the EA's trades from other trades.
- Custom order comment - custom comments.
Requirements
- Currency pair: EUR/USD.
- Timeframe: М30.
- Five decimal places in the broker's quotes.
- Direct and permanent Internet connection.
- The computer must be always running during the EA operation.
Attention!
Do not change the settings.
The settings are universal.
Manual changes will make it inoperable.
Thank you and
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