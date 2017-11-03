ISEEAutoTrade

5
  • Experts
  • Dmitriy Cherkasov
    Dmitriy Cherkasov

    Dmitriy Cherkasov

    5 (1)
    Greetings to all!
    I am the director of a financial management company, as well as the co-founder of a subsidiary company in the direction of computer development.
    Our established industry is the management of the investment capital of individuals and organizations.
    1 product
  • Version: 43.12
  • Activations: 5

ISEEAutoTrade is a fully automated Expert Advisor, which does not require additional configuration.

It is based on the trading experience of three traders and using common experience with indicators.

With the built-in deposit protection, it does not use more than one percent of the deposit for opening trades.

It is based on five indicators refined by personal experience.

It features a system of protection against indicator contradictions. In case they disagree, the EA automatically closes the trades.

The EA is fully tested on a real account, no curve fitting was performed.


Parameters

  • Stop Out - set at the level of 15% of the deposit.
  • Amount for a new position - open new positions with a lot size equal to 1% of the deposit.
  • Maximum position amount - the maximum lot size in positions is 20.
  • Amount to add on addition - increase the lot size of consecutive positions by 1% during profitable movements.
  • Amount to close on reduction - decrease the lot size of positions by 1% when trades are closed at a loss.
  • Martingale Multiplier - martingale multiplier, disabled by default.
  • Expert Magic Number - magic number to distinguish the EA's trades from other trades.
  • Custom order comment - custom comments.


Requirements

  1. Currency pair: EUR/USD.
  2. Timeframe: М30.
  3. Five decimal places in the broker's quotes.
  4. Direct and permanent Internet connection.
  5. The computer must be always running during the EA operation.

Attention!

Do not change the settings.

The settings are universal.

Manual changes will make it inoperable.

Thank you and

Reviews 1
mario jorge
529
mario jorge 2021.12.14 18:31 
 

Quite surprise Start work , very nice like description, very nice work

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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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mario jorge
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mario jorge 2021.12.14 18:31 
 

Quite surprise Start work , very nice like description, very nice work

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