Royal Ace Signal 3 MA

Royal Ace Signal 3 MA

The Royal Ace Signal 3 MA indicator tracks the market trend with combine 3 MA. 

  • Amazingly easy to trade
  • The indicator needs no optimization at all
  • It implements a multi-timeframe dashboard
  • The indicator is non-repainting


Anatomy of the Indicator

The Royal Ace Signal 3 MA indicator displays a colored arrow. If the arrow is gold you should be looking for long trades, and if the arrow is red, you should be looking for short trades. Use this indicator in H1, H4 timeframe or higher. You can combine this indicator with Royal Ace Signal Bar.















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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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Royal Ace Signal Bar
Harry Irawan Chandra
Indicators
Are you a trend trader tired of noise, spikes and whipsaws?  The  Royal Ace Signal Bar  indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise around the mean price. It allows you to be steady when everyone else is shaky.  Amazingly easy to trade The indicator needs no optimization at all It implements a multi-timeframe dashboard The indicator is non-repainting Anatomy of the Indicator The  Royal Ace Signal Bar  indicator displays a col
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