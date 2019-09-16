Royal Ace Signal 3 MA
- Indicators
-
Harry Irawan ChandraCall Me Ace
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Royal Ace Signal 3 MA
The Royal Ace Signal 3 MA indicator tracks the market trend with combine 3 MA.
- Amazingly easy to trade
- The indicator needs no optimization at all
- It implements a multi-timeframe dashboard
- The indicator is non-repainting
Anatomy of the Indicator
The Royal Ace Signal 3 MA indicator displays a colored arrow. If the arrow is gold you should be looking for long trades, and if the arrow is red, you should be looking for short trades. Use this indicator in H1, H4 timeframe or higher. You can combine this indicator with Royal Ace Signal Bar.