Torso Pro EA

Torso EA is a fully automated trend-following system designed to trade clean market momentum using Heiken Ashi structure, MA direction and slope confirmation.
It adapts dynamically to volatility using ATR-based stop loss, trailing stop and risk scaling, making it suitable for scalping, intraday and swing trading on Forex, Metals, Indices and Crypto pairs.

Torso focuses on quality entries, when price transitions from pullback to trend continuation. No grid, no martingale, no averaging.
Just precision trades, clean risk management, and a smart exit engine

 Key Features

Heiken Ashi + MA Trend Confirmation Slope Angle Filter (ignores flat markets)
ATR Stop Loss / TP / Trailing Stop
 Break-Even + Opposite-Signal Close
 Dynamic ATR Risk Scaoptional)
 Hidden SL+TP (virtual mode)
Session Filter (Tokyo, London, New York)
Spread & Volatility Protection
Auto-Magic Number per Symbol/Timeframe

No grid, martingale, hedging, or averaging.
Every trade is protected.

 How Torso Trades

Torso waits for:

  1. A trend direction confirmed by Moving Averages
  2. A momentum change using Heiken Ashi
  3. Positive slope angle to avoid flat/sideways price
  4. Spread/Volatility conditions to ensure quality entries
  5. Only then, Torso executes a trade with calculated ATR stop

Exits are controlled by:

  • Risk/Reward TP
  • ATR trailing stop
  • Break-even protection
  • Opposite-signal close

Why Torso Is Different

Most EAs enter frequently and try to survive volatility. Torso does the opposite:

 It filters most bad trades out
It only enters when the trend has confirmed structure
 It adapts risk to market volatility
 It never exposes the account to unlimited drawdown

This makes Torso:


Stable during volatility
Efficient during trends
Safer for long-term portfolios

Recommended Use

Timeframes: ALL
Pairs: All Major Forex, Crypto, Sopt metals , Indices, Stock

Broker: Standard or ECN, low spread preferred
Account Types: Cent, Standard, ECN, Raw Spread
Risk Suggestion: 1–2% (Scaling optional)

Risk Management Options

Feature

Description

Fixed SL

ATR, Swing, or Pips

TP Modes

Pips, Risk Multiple, ATR, or None

Trailing

Pips or ATR

Break-Even

Move to secure profit

Virtual SL/TP

Hidden from broker

ATR Risk Scaling

Auto-lot based on volatility

Included Tools

Built-in dashboard (spread, trend, status, session)
Auto-Magic per symbol/timeframe
Real-time floating P/L monitor
Session control (3 major sessions)

Safety

Every trade has a stop loss
No martingale or grid
Spread + Volatility filters
Trade-quality first, not frequency

Torso EA trades only when the market is worth trading.

Version Type

  • Fully Automated Expert Advisor
  • For MetaTrader (MT4/MT5 version depends on listing)


Contact : Crashspec Tech

Email: info@crashspec.co.za



