Torso Pro EA
- Experts
- Garner Edward Bennie
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Torso EA is a fully automated trend-following system designed to trade clean market momentum using Heiken Ashi structure, MA direction and slope confirmation.
It adapts dynamically to volatility using ATR-based stop loss, trailing stop and risk scaling, making it suitable for scalping, intraday and swing trading on Forex, Metals, Indices and Crypto pairs.
Torso focuses on quality entries, when price transitions from pullback to trend continuation. No grid, no martingale, no averaging.
Just precision trades, clean risk management, and a smart exit engine
Key Features
Heiken Ashi + MA Trend ConfirmationSlope Angle Filter (ignores flat markets)
ATR Stop Loss / TP / Trailing Stop
Break-Even + Opposite-Signal Close
Dynamic ATR Risk Scaoptional)
Hidden SL+TP (virtual mode)
Session Filter (Tokyo, London, New York)
Spread & Volatility Protection
Auto-Magic Number per Symbol/Timeframe
No grid, martingale, hedging, or averaging.
Every trade is protected.
How Torso Trades
Torso waits for:
- A trend direction confirmed by Moving Averages
- A momentum change using Heiken Ashi
- Positive slope angle to avoid flat/sideways price
- Spread/Volatility conditions to ensure quality entries
- Only then, Torso executes a trade with calculated ATR stop
Exits are controlled by:
- Risk/Reward TP
- ATR trailing stop
- Break-even protection
- Opposite-signal close
Why Torso Is Different
Most EAs enter frequently and try to survive volatility. Torso does the opposite:
It filters most bad trades out
It only enters when the trend has confirmed structure
It adapts risk to market volatility
It never exposes the account to unlimited drawdown
This makes Torso:
Stable during volatility
Efficient during trends
Safer for long-term portfolios
Recommended Use
Timeframes: M15 – H4
Pairs: All Major Forex, Crypto, Sopt metals , Indices, Stock
Broker: Standard or ECN, low spread preferred
Account Types: Cent, Standard, ECN, Raw Spread
Risk Suggestion: 1–2% (Scaling optional)
Risk Management Options
|
Feature
|
Description
|
Fixed SL
|
ATR, Swing, or Pips
|
TP Modes
|
Pips, Risk Multiple, ATR, or None
|
Trailing
|
Pips or ATR
|
Break-Even
|
Move to secure profit
|
Virtual SL/TP
|
Hidden from broker
|
ATR Risk Scaling
|
Auto-lot based on volatility
Included Tools
Built-in dashboard (spread, trend, status, session)
Auto-Magic per symbol/timeframe
Real-time floating P/L monitor
Session control (3 major sessions)
Safety
Every trade has a stop loss
No martingale or grid
Spread + Volatility filters
Trade-quality first, not frequency
Torso EA trades only when the market is worth trading.
Version Type
- Fully Automated Expert Advisor
- For MetaTrader (MT4/MT5 version depends on listing)