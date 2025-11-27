Torso Pro EA

Torso EA is a fully automated trend-following system designed to trade clean market momentum using Heiken Ashi structure, MA direction and slope confirmation.

It adapts dynamically to volatility using ATR-based stop loss, trailing stop and risk scaling, making it suitable for scalping, intraday and swing trading on Forex, Metals, Indices and Crypto pairs.

Torso focuses on quality entries, when price transitions from pullback to trend continuation. No grid, no martingale, no averaging.

Just precision trades, clean risk management, and a smart exit engine

Key Features

Heiken Ashi + MA Trend ConfirmationSlope Angle Filter (ignores flat markets)

ATR Stop Loss / TP / Trailing Stop

Break-Even + Opposite-Signal Close

Dynamic ATR Risk Scaoptional)

Hidden SL+TP (virtual mode)

Session Filter (Tokyo, London, New York)

Spread & Volatility Protection

Auto-Magic Number per Symbol/Timeframe

No grid, martingale, hedging, or averaging.

Every trade is protected.

How Torso Trades

Torso waits for:

A trend direction confirmed by Moving Averages A momentum change using Heiken Ashi Positive slope angle to avoid flat/sideways price Spread/Volatility conditions to ensure quality entries Only then, Torso executes a trade with calculated ATR stop

Exits are controlled by:

Risk/Reward TP

ATR trailing stop

Break-even protection

Opposite-signal close

Why Torso Is Different

Most EAs enter frequently and try to survive volatility. Torso does the opposite:

It filters most bad trades out

It only enters when the trend has confirmed structure

It adapts risk to market volatility

It never exposes the account to unlimited drawdown

This makes Torso:



Stable during volatility

Efficient during trends

Safer for long-term portfolios

Recommended Use

Timeframes: M15 – H4

Pairs: All Major Forex, Crypto, Sopt metals , Indices, Stock

Broker: Standard or ECN, low spread preferred

Account Types: Cent, Standard, ECN, Raw Spread

Risk Suggestion: 1–2% (Scaling optional)

Risk Management Options

Feature Description Fixed SL ATR, Swing, or Pips TP Modes Pips, Risk Multiple, ATR, or None Trailing Pips or ATR Break-Even Move to secure profit Virtual SL/TP Hidden from broker ATR Risk Scaling Auto-lot based on volatility

Included Tools

Built-in dashboard (spread, trend, status, session)

Auto-Magic per symbol/timeframe

Real-time floating P/L monitor

Session control (3 major sessions)

Safety

Every trade has a stop loss

No martingale or grid

Spread + Volatility filters

Trade-quality first, not frequency

Torso EA trades only when the market is worth trading.

Version Type

Fully Automated Expert Advisor

For MetaTrader (MT4/MT5 version depends on listing)











