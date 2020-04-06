Gonzonator EA

Gonzonator Pro — Smart Fibonacci Trend EA – Its not just an EA- It’s a complete Trading System

Gonzonator Pro is a fully-automated trading system designed around Fibonacci level reactions, trend filters, volatility filters. It is engineered for stable execution., ATR volatility analysis, and multi-MA filtering. includes a powerful built-in dashboard scanner that displays trend and volatility conditions across MarketWatch symbols. The EA identifies high probability reversal and continuation zones using Fibonacci retracement levels, trend confirmation

 Fibonacci Level Trading System

Trades can be enabled/disabled independently for each fib level:

  • 0.0%
  • 23.6%
  • 38.2%
  • 50.0%
  • 61.8%
  • 78.6%
  • 100%

Targets can be set using:

  • Fixed TP in pips
  • Fibonacci Expansion Levels (0.618, 1.000, 1.272, 1.618)

ATR, Swing, Pips or Fib Stop Loss Modes

Five stop-loss options allow maximum flexibility:

  • ATR Stop Loss
  • Swing High / Swing Low
  • Fixed Pips
  • Fibonacci-based SL
  • No Stop Loss

True Trend Filtering

Includes two types of MA filtering:

  • Primary MA trend filter
  • Secondary 50/200 EMA directional filter

ATR Volatility Filter

Blocks entries when volatility is too low or too high.
Uses ATR% relative to price (min/max threshold).

Full Risk Control

Supports:

  • Fixed lot
  • % Balance risk (automatic lot size based on stop loss)
  • Maximum open trades
  • Maximum spread protection

Built-in Session Filter

Optional session control:

  • Tokyo
  • London
  • New York
  • Custom session times
    Prevents unwanted off-session entries.

Trailing Stop Options

Supports:

  • Pips trail
  • ATR trailing stop
  • Multi-stage activation

Break Even + Partial Close

Risk reduction tools included:

  • Break Even with +pips offset
  • Partial close at defined profit trigger
  • Automatic BE shift after partial close

Dashboard Scanner

Scans multiple MarketWatch symbols giving:

  • Trend status
  • Volatility status
  • Session status
    Excellent for discretionary confirmation.

Chart Panels & On-Chart Labels

Displays:

  • Trend
  • Spread
  • Active trades

Contact: Developer:  Crashspec Tech 

info@crashspec.co.za

