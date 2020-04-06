MushashiUniversal
- Experts
- Muchamad Sadam Madjid
- Version: 2.3
- Activations: 5
Description
UniversalProfitableEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines multiple EMA analysis with advanced risk management to deliver consistent performance across all market conditions. The system uses a 3-level EMA approach (Fast, Slow, Signal) with volatility and momentum filters to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.
Key Features
Advanced Signal Analysis
- Triple EMA System: Fast EMA (12), Slow EMA (26), and Signal EMA (50) for comprehensive trend analysis
- Momentum Confirmation: Ensures trend strength before entry
- Volatility Filter: Skips trading during low volatility/ranging conditions
- Distance Filter: Prevents late entries when EMAs are too far apart
Intelligent Risk Management
- Dynamic Position Sizing: Adjusts lot size based on account equity and risk percentage
- ATR-Based Stop Loss: Dynamic stop loss levels based on market volatility
- Conservative Margin Management: Uses maximum 50% of free margin
- Trailing Stop: Automatic profit protection with configurable parameters
Market Condition Filters
- Trend Filter: Only trades in strong trending conditions
- Volatility Confirmation: Requires minimum ATR percentage (0.05%)
- Distance Validation: Prevents entries when EMAs are too far apart
- Momentum Verification: Ensures trend continuation
Real-Time Monitoring
- Chart Information: Displays balance, equity, margin, and position status
- Trend Visualization: Shows current market trend (Uptrend/Downtrend/Neutral)
- Comprehensive Logging: Detailed trade execution and analysis
- Performance Tracking: Real-time account monitoring
Trading Logic
The EA follows a 5-step validation process:
- Trend Confirmation: Fast EMA > Slow EMA > Signal EMA (uptrend) or reverse
- Crossover Detection: EMA crossover with 1-bar confirmation
- Momentum Verification: Both fast and slow EMAs showing same direction momentum
- Volatility Check: ATR percentage above minimum threshold (0.05%)
- Distance Validation: EMAs not too far apart for late entry avoidance
Recommended Settings
- Timeframe: M5, M15, M30 (optimal for trend detection)
- Symbols: All major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)
- Account Type: Standard ECN accounts with low spreads
- Minimum Balance: $500+ for optimal risk management
- Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500 recommended
Performance Characteristics
- Win Rate: 40-50% (typical for trend-following systems)
- Risk-Reward Ratio: 1:2 to 1:3 (adjustable via SL/TP settings)
- Market Conditions: Performs best in trending markets
- Drawdown: Limited by dynamic risk management
Installation & Setup
- Compile the EA in MetaEditor (should show 0 errors)
- Attach to any chart in MetaTrader 5
- Configure input parameters according to your risk tolerance
- Enable "Allow Live Trading" in EA properties
- Monitor performance through chart information display
Important Notes
Past performance does not guarantee future results Use at your own risk - trading involves substantial risk of loss Demo testing recommended before live trading implementation Regular monitoring advised during live trading sessions
Technical Specifications
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Programming Language: MQL5
- Magic Number: 123456789
- Order Type: Market orders with deviation control
- Compatibility: All MT5 brokers supporting Expert Advisors
Why Choose UniversalProfitableEA?
Proven Strategy: Based on time-tested EMA crossover methodology with trend filtering Advanced Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing and ATR-based stop loss Market Condition Awareness: Skips ranging markets, focuses on trending conditions Professional Quality: Built to MQL5 Marketplace standards Continuous Monitoring: Real-time performance tracking and chart display