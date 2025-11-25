MushashiUniversal

Description

UniversalProfitableEA - Advanced Trend Following System

UniversalProfitableEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines multiple EMA analysis with advanced risk management to deliver consistent performance across all market conditions. The system uses a 3-level EMA approach (Fast, Slow, Signal) with volatility and momentum filters to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

Key Features

Advanced Signal Analysis

Triple EMA System : Fast EMA (12), Slow EMA (26), and Signal EMA (50) for comprehensive trend analysis

: Fast EMA (12), Slow EMA (26), and Signal EMA (50) for comprehensive trend analysis Momentum Confirmation : Ensures trend strength before entry

: Ensures trend strength before entry Volatility Filter : Skips trading during low volatility/ranging conditions

: Skips trading during low volatility/ranging conditions Distance Filter: Prevents late entries when EMAs are too far apart

Intelligent Risk Management

Dynamic Position Sizing : Adjusts lot size based on account equity and risk percentage

: Adjusts lot size based on account equity and risk percentage ATR-Based Stop Loss : Dynamic stop loss levels based on market volatility

: Dynamic stop loss levels based on market volatility Conservative Margin Management : Uses maximum 50% of free margin

: Uses maximum 50% of free margin Trailing Stop: Automatic profit protection with configurable parameters

Market Condition Filters

Trend Filter : Only trades in strong trending conditions

: Only trades in strong trending conditions Volatility Confirmation : Requires minimum ATR percentage (0.05%)

: Requires minimum ATR percentage (0.05%) Distance Validation : Prevents entries when EMAs are too far apart

: Prevents entries when EMAs are too far apart Momentum Verification: Ensures trend continuation

Real-Time Monitoring

Chart Information : Displays balance, equity, margin, and position status

: Displays balance, equity, margin, and position status Trend Visualization : Shows current market trend (Uptrend/Downtrend/Neutral)

: Shows current market trend (Uptrend/Downtrend/Neutral) Comprehensive Logging : Detailed trade execution and analysis

: Detailed trade execution and analysis Performance Tracking: Real-time account monitoring

Trading Logic

The EA follows a 5-step validation process:

Trend Confirmation: Fast EMA > Slow EMA > Signal EMA (uptrend) or reverse Crossover Detection: EMA crossover with 1-bar confirmation Momentum Verification: Both fast and slow EMAs showing same direction momentum Volatility Check: ATR percentage above minimum threshold (0.05%) Distance Validation: EMAs not too far apart for late entry avoidance

Recommended Settings

Timeframe : M5, M15, M30 (optimal for trend detection)

: M5, M15, M30 (optimal for trend detection) Symbols : All major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)

: All major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.) Account Type : Standard ECN accounts with low spreads

: Standard ECN accounts with low spreads Minimum Balance : $500+ for optimal risk management

: $500+ for optimal risk management Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500 recommended

Performance Characteristics

Win Rate : 40-50% (typical for trend-following systems)

: 40-50% (typical for trend-following systems) Risk-Reward Ratio : 1:2 to 1:3 (adjustable via SL/TP settings)

: 1:2 to 1:3 (adjustable via SL/TP settings) Market Conditions : Performs best in trending markets

: Performs best in trending markets Drawdown: Limited by dynamic risk management

Installation & Setup

Compile the EA in MetaEditor (should show 0 errors) Attach to any chart in MetaTrader 5 Configure input parameters according to your risk tolerance Enable "Allow Live Trading" in EA properties Monitor performance through chart information display

Important Notes

Past performance does not guarantee future results Use at your own risk - trading involves substantial risk of loss Demo testing recommended before live trading implementation Regular monitoring advised during live trading sessions

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Programming Language: MQL5

Magic Number: 123456789

Order Type: Market orders with deviation control

Compatibility: All MT5 brokers supporting Expert Advisors

Why Choose UniversalProfitableEA?

Proven Strategy: Based on time-tested EMA crossover methodology with trend filtering Advanced Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing and ATR-based stop loss Market Condition Awareness: Skips ranging markets, focuses on trending conditions Professional Quality: Built to MQL5 Marketplace standards Continuous Monitoring: Real-time performance tracking and chart display