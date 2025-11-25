MushashiUniversal

UniversalProfitableEA - Advanced Trend Following System

Description

UniversalProfitableEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines multiple EMA analysis with advanced risk management to deliver consistent performance across all market conditions. The system uses a 3-level EMA approach (Fast, Slow, Signal) with volatility and momentum filters to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control.

Key Features

Advanced Signal Analysis

  • Triple EMA System: Fast EMA (12), Slow EMA (26), and Signal EMA (50) for comprehensive trend analysis
  • Momentum Confirmation: Ensures trend strength before entry
  • Volatility Filter: Skips trading during low volatility/ranging conditions
  • Distance Filter: Prevents late entries when EMAs are too far apart

Intelligent Risk Management

  • Dynamic Position Sizing: Adjusts lot size based on account equity and risk percentage
  • ATR-Based Stop Loss: Dynamic stop loss levels based on market volatility
  • Conservative Margin Management: Uses maximum 50% of free margin
  • Trailing Stop: Automatic profit protection with configurable parameters

Market Condition Filters

  • Trend Filter: Only trades in strong trending conditions
  • Volatility Confirmation: Requires minimum ATR percentage (0.05%)
  • Distance Validation: Prevents entries when EMAs are too far apart
  • Momentum Verification: Ensures trend continuation

Real-Time Monitoring

  • Chart Information: Displays balance, equity, margin, and position status
  • Trend Visualization: Shows current market trend (Uptrend/Downtrend/Neutral)
  • Comprehensive Logging: Detailed trade execution and analysis
  • Performance Tracking: Real-time account monitoring

Trading Logic

The EA follows a 5-step validation process:

  1. Trend Confirmation: Fast EMA > Slow EMA > Signal EMA (uptrend) or reverse
  2. Crossover Detection: EMA crossover with 1-bar confirmation
  3. Momentum Verification: Both fast and slow EMAs showing same direction momentum
  4. Volatility Check: ATR percentage above minimum threshold (0.05%)
  5. Distance Validation: EMAs not too far apart for late entry avoidance

Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: M5, M15, M30 (optimal for trend detection)
  • Symbols: All major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, etc.)
  • Account Type: Standard ECN accounts with low spreads
  • Minimum Balance: $500+ for optimal risk management
  • Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500 recommended

Performance Characteristics

  • Win Rate: 40-50% (typical for trend-following systems)
  • Risk-Reward Ratio: 1:2 to 1:3 (adjustable via SL/TP settings)
  • Market Conditions: Performs best in trending markets
  • Drawdown: Limited by dynamic risk management

Installation & Setup

  1. Compile the EA in MetaEditor (should show 0 errors)
  2. Attach to any chart in MetaTrader 5
  3. Configure input parameters according to your risk tolerance
  4. Enable "Allow Live Trading" in EA properties
  5. Monitor performance through chart information display

Important Notes

Past performance does not guarantee future results Use at your own risk - trading involves substantial risk of loss Demo testing recommended before live trading implementation Regular monitoring advised during live trading sessions

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Programming Language: MQL5
  • Magic Number: 123456789
  • Order Type: Market orders with deviation control
  • Compatibility: All MT5 brokers supporting Expert Advisors

Why Choose UniversalProfitableEA?

Proven Strategy: Based on time-tested EMA crossover methodology with trend filtering Advanced Risk Management: Dynamic position sizing and ATR-based stop loss Market Condition Awareness: Skips ranging markets, focuses on trending conditions Professional Quality: Built to MQL5 Marketplace standards Continuous Monitoring: Real-time performance tracking and chart display


Plus de l'auteur
SMC simple structure
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Indicateurs
The SMC LuxStyle Clean is a simplified Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually highlights key market structure elements such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Order Blocks (OB) with minimal clutter. It uses lightweight logic and controlled label placement to avoid overlapping and maintains chart readability, making it ideal for traders who prefer clean visual cues without overwhelming signals.
Indicator using MA and ATR Filter
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Indicateurs
Indicator using MA + ATR Filter This is a simple trend-following indicator that combines a Moving Average (MA) with an Average True Range (ATR) filter to identify potential buy and sell signals. The MA helps determine the general direction of the market, while the ATR acts as a volatility filter to reduce false signals. Arrows are plotted on the chart to mark entry points when price crosses beyond dynamic thresholds based on the MA and ATR values. Optional alerts notify the trader of signal even
SNR simple by SADAM
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Indicateurs
This custom Support and Resistance Indicator with Signal Arrows is designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to help traders identify key price zones and potential reversal points in the market. It combines classical support and resistance detection with smart signal generation for better trading decisions. Key Features: Automatic Support & Resistance Detection: The indicator scans historical price data within a defined lookback period to identify swing highs (resistance) and swing lows (support) usin
DeltaCross FX
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Indicateurs
Name: DeltaCross FX Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Category: Trend-following Indicator with Volume Confirmation Type: Custom Technical Indicator with Entry Signals Overview: DeltaCross FX is a precision-built custom technical indicator for MetaTrader 5, engineered to generate high-confidence trade signals based on price and volume dynamics. It is ideal for swing traders and position traders operating on higher timeframes (H1, H4, D1), as well as scalpers looking for strong confirma
SafeZone Auto Close by Sadam Majid
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Utilitaires
SafeZone Auto Close – Smart Equity Protection Script (MT5) Automatically protects your trading account by closing all positions once your equity reaches a defined profit target or critical loss limit – with optional time filter for trading hours. What This Script Does SafeZone Auto Close is a lightweight yet powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) script designed to monitor your equity in real time and instantly close all open positions based on two conditions: Profit Target Reached – Close all positio
Murphy Order Block Break Structure
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Indicateurs
Murphy Order Block is a highly optimized and visually clean indicator for identifying key institutional zones based on pure market structure logic. It is designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT-style OB trading, and structure-based break & retest strategies. This indicator dynamically detects and draws: - **1 valid Bullish Order Block (Buy Zone)** - **1 valid Bearish Order Block (Sell Zone)** ### Key Features: **Market Structure-Based Logic**   - Uses swing high
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis