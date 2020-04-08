FVGandCHoch

Here's a simple description for your indicator:

FVG & CHOCH Detector - Visual Indicator for MT5

A clean and simple visual indicator that detects Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Change of Character (CHOCH) patterns on any timeframe.

Features:

  • Bullish FVG Detection: Identifies bullish fair value gaps and marks them with blue boxes
  • Bearish FVG Detection: Identifies bearish fair value gaps and marks them with red boxes
  • CHOCH Detection: Detects trend changes with visual markers:
    • Bullish CHOCH (cyan/aqua): Marks when trend shifts from bearish to bullish
    • Bearish CHOCH (orange): Marks when trend shifts from bullish to bearish
  • Customizable Display: Shows only the last 5 FVG boxes to keep charts clean
  • No Grid Clutter: Automatically hides chart grid for better visibility
  • Real-time Detection: Works on all timeframes (M5, M15, H1, H4, etc.)

Settings:

  • RSI Lookback Period: 14 (default)
  • Max FVG Display: 5 boxes
  • Box Length: 10 bars
  • Show CHOCH: Enable/disable CHOCH detection

Visual Guide:

  • 🔴 Red Box = Bearish FVG
  • 🔵 Blue Box = Bullish FVG
  • 🟠 Orange Line + Dot = Bearish CHOCH
  • 🔵 Cyan Line + Dot = Bullish CHOCH

Simple, visual, and effective for Smart Money Concept trading.


More from author
SMC simple structure
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Indicators
The SMC LuxStyle Clean is a simplified Smart Money Concept (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually highlights key market structure elements such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), and Order Blocks (OB) with minimal clutter. It uses lightweight logic and controlled label placement to avoid overlapping and maintains chart readability, making it ideal for traders who prefer clean visual cues without overwhelming signals.
Indicator using MA and ATR Filter
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Indicators
Indicator using MA + ATR Filter This is a simple trend-following indicator that combines a Moving Average (MA) with an Average True Range (ATR) filter to identify potential buy and sell signals. The MA helps determine the general direction of the market, while the ATR acts as a volatility filter to reduce false signals. Arrows are plotted on the chart to mark entry points when price crosses beyond dynamic thresholds based on the MA and ATR values. Optional alerts notify the trader of signal even
SNR simple by SADAM
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Indicators
This custom Support and Resistance Indicator with Signal Arrows is designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to help traders identify key price zones and potential reversal points in the market. It combines classical support and resistance detection with smart signal generation for better trading decisions. Key Features: Automatic Support & Resistance Detection: The indicator scans historical price data within a defined lookback period to identify swing highs (resistance) and swing lows (support) usin
DeltaCross FX
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Indicators
Name: DeltaCross FX Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Category: Trend-following Indicator with Volume Confirmation Type: Custom Technical Indicator with Entry Signals Overview: DeltaCross FX is a precision-built custom technical indicator for MetaTrader 5, engineered to generate high-confidence trade signals based on price and volume dynamics. It is ideal for swing traders and position traders operating on higher timeframes (H1, H4, D1), as well as scalpers looking for strong confirma
SafeZone Auto Close by Sadam Majid
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Utilities
SafeZone Auto Close – Smart Equity Protection Script (MT5) Automatically protects your trading account by closing all positions once your equity reaches a defined profit target or critical loss limit – with optional time filter for trading hours. What This Script Does SafeZone Auto Close is a lightweight yet powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) script designed to monitor your equity in real time and instantly close all open positions based on two conditions: Profit Target Reached – Close all positio
Murphy Order Block Break Structure
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Indicators
Murphy Order Block is a highly optimized and visually clean indicator for identifying key institutional zones based on pure market structure logic. It is designed for traders who follow Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT-style OB trading, and structure-based break & retest strategies. This indicator dynamically detects and draws: - **1 valid Bullish Order Block (Buy Zone)** - **1 valid Bearish Order Block (Sell Zone)** ### Key Features: **Market Structure-Based Logic**   - Uses swing high
MushashiUniversal
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Experts
UniversalProfitableEA - Advanced Trend Following System Description UniversalProfitableEA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines multiple EMA analysis with advanced risk management to deliver consistent performance across all market conditions. The system uses a 3-level EMA approach (Fast, Slow, Signal) with volatility and momentum filters to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control. Key Features Advanced Signal Analysis Trip
MushashiV2
Muchamad Sadam Madjid
Experts
MurphyEA V2 — Smart Money Order Block Trading System MurphyEA V2 is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading algorithm designed for live markets, optimized for Order Block (OB) trading, Fair Value Gap (FVG) confirmation, and ultra-safe money management. Built with strict validation, non-repainting logic, and fully automated trade control, this EA provides institutional-grade entries with maximum execution safety. This Expert Advisor focuses on Order Block detection , volume-based confirm
