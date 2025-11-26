Equity BotTrader Chinonso Chizoba Eke Experts

The Equity BotTrader basically uses hedging method, but increments the volume of the winning position by what you specify the incremental number to be, its overall goal is to increase the equity of the account by the amount specified and close off all open positions or pending orders, and start afresh, until you're the richest person alive. This only work with MT5 please. E.g. Start of with a buy position of 5 lots Opens a sell stop order 30 pips away from the buy position with same lot size o