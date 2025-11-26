La Medusa
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Sami Triki
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This algorithm is uniquely optimized to perform with maximum effectiveness on JPY (Japanese Yen) pairs, 1 MIN Timeframe, a market segment known for its explosive directional trends and responsiveness to interest rate divergence. Specifically, La Medusa operates by:
Impulse Detection: It employs proprietary logic to identify the exact moment a significant trend begins, focusing on the acceleration of price (momentum) rather than reversal.
Volatile Capture: It is tailored to thrive in the typically fast-moving environment of JPY crosses, where trends can run for extended periods with minimal pullbacks.
High-Frequency Precision: The system operates on an aggressive, short-term timeframe, seeking to enter positions at optimal points of trend confirmation and utilizing pre-set, automated risk parameters to protect capital.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
tStopPips = 3.0;
tStepPips = 1.0;
tStartPips = 5.0;
VolumeRisk = 2.0;
StopLossPips = 7.0;
maxSpread = 0.8;