La Medusa
- 专家
- Sami Triki
- 版本: 1.1
- 激活: 5
This algorithm is uniquely optimized to perform with maximum effectiveness on JPY (Japanese Yen) pairs, 1 MIN Timeframe, a market segment known for its explosive directional trends and responsiveness to interest rate divergence. Specifically, La Medusa operates by:
-
Impulse Detection: It employs proprietary logic to identify the exact moment a significant trend begins, focusing on the acceleration of price (momentum) rather than reversal.
-
Volatile Capture: It is tailored to thrive in the typically fast-moving environment of JPY crosses, where trends can run for extended periods with minimal pullbacks.
-
High-Frequency Precision: The system operates on an aggressive, short-term timeframe, seeking to enter positions at optimal points of trend confirmation and utilizing pre-set, automated risk parameters to protect capital.