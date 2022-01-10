Rsea mt5
- Experts
- AHMED ABULFATEH
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 7 February 2022
Key Features & Setup Instructions
Flexible Chart Integration
Works alongside other indicators – Add any technical tool without conflicts.
Single-Chart Control – To stop the EA on one chart, simply remove it (do NOT use Ctrl+E – this stops ALL EAs and disrupts trailing stops).
Multi-Chart Scalability
Unlimited Charts – Run 100+ charts simultaneously (if your PC/internet can handle it).
Lightweight Design – Minimal CPU usage (direct indicator-based logic, no heavy algorithms).
Magic Number System
Unique Magic Numbers per Chart – Ensures no trade conflicts.
Example:
Chart #1: Magic 1231242 (M5 EURUSD)
Chart #2: Magic 1231352 (H1 GOLD)
Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Pair Strategy
Best Timeframes: M5, M15, H1, H4, H8, H12, Daily.
Diversify Across Pairs – Spread EAs on EURUSD, USDJPY, GOLD, etc. for stability.
Switch Timeframes Freely – Adjust charts based on market opportunities.
Profit Maximization Tips
Higher Timeframes = Smoother Trades (H4/Daily recommended for fewer false signals).
Use ECN/Raw Spread Brokers – Reduces slippage on fast-moving pairs.
Why This EA Stands Out
- No Over-Engineering – Pure indicator-driven logic (no laggy AI or neural networks).
- Live = Backtest – Consistent results in real trading (check stats & leave a 5★ review!).
- Free Updates – We keep improving – your feedback fuels better EAs!
Troubleshooting & Support
- Never use Ctrl+E – It stops ALL EAs globally. Remove EA from chart instead.
- Need help? DM me for instant setup support.
Proven Performance
- 10-Year Backtest (M1 EURUSD) – See comment #1 & #58 & #59 for results.
- Real-Time Tracking – Stars increase as live trading matches backtests!
