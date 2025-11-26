This algorithm is uniquely optimized to perform with maximum effectiveness on JPY (Japanese Yen) pairs, 1 MIN Timeframe, a market segment known for its explosive directional trends and responsiveness to interest rate divergence. Specifically, La Medusa operates by:

Impulse Detection: It employs proprietary logic to identify the exact moment a significant trend begins, focusing on the acceleration of price (momentum) rather than reversal. Volatile Capture: It is tailored to thrive in the typically fast-moving environment of JPY crosses, where trends can run for extended periods with minimal pullbacks. High-Frequency Precision: The system operates on an aggressive, short-term timeframe, seeking to enter positions at optimal points of trend confirmation and utilizing pre-set, automated risk parameters to protect capital.



IMPORTANT NOTICE

I changed the original variable's inputs to pass the validation. Please use the following Inputs instead:

tStopPips = 3.0;

tStepPips = 1.0;

tStartPips = 5.0;

VolumeRisk = 2.0;

StopLossPips = 7.0;

maxSpread = 0.8;

